Scleroderma (Systemic Sclerosis) Treatment Market Demand | CELGENE CORPORATION, ONO PHARMACEUTICAL CO. LTD., Asta Pharma

Few of the major competitors currently working in the scleroderma (systemic sclerosis) market are Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, ALLERGAN, GlaxoSmithKline plc., Biogen, Novartis AG, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., AstraZeneca, CELGENE CORPORATION, ONO PHARMACEUTICAL CO. LTD., Asta Pharma, Aspen Holdings, H.A.C. PHARMA, Pfizer Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Bayer AG, Argentis Pharmaceuticals LLC., APRICUS BIOSCIENCES INC., INVENTIVA PHARMA. Amgen Inc., Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc., Sanofi and Cumberland Pharmaceuticals.

With increased healthcare infrastructure, the need for disease-modifying therapies for systemic sclerosis has increased. This has induced the global scleroderma (systemic sclerosis) treatment market to grow considerably during the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026.

Global Scleroderma (Systemic Sclerosis) Treatment Market, By Type (Limited, Diffuse), By Therapeutics (Immunosuppressant, Calcium-Channel Blockers, Endothelin Receptor Antagonists, PDE-5 Inhibitors, Prostacyclin Analogues, ACE Inhibitors), By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026

Market Definition: Global Scleroderma (Systemic Sclerosis) Treatment Market

Systemic sclerosis is a chronic autoimmune disorder characterized by the skin hardening, inflammation in multiple organs; the most common characteristic is thickening of skin in this disease. The exact cause of the disease is unknown but it is known to have an overproduction of collagen in the body. The disease is associated with high rates of mortality and lack of any therapeutics for the disease is affecting the market growth. Due to the disease’s effects on multiple organs, the treatments available are for the different affected areas and not the disease itself.

Market Drivers:

Increased investment in research & development for the development of treatment for systemic sclerosis is expected to drive the market growth

Rise in number of government initiatives and programs for the awareness of the disease and treatment options available is also expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

Lack of a particular treatment for the disease and only options available for the symptoms of the disease is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Diagnosis and cause of the disease are still unknown which makes the selection of drugs for symptoms reliefs even more difficult for doctors as every case of scleroderma is different, this trend is expected to act as a restraint for the market growth

Segmentation: Global Scleroderma (Systemic Sclerosis) Treatment Market

By Type

Limited

Diffuse

By Therapeutics

Immunosuppressant

Calcium-Channel Blockers

Endothelin Receptor Antagonists

PDE-5 Inhibitors

Prostacyclin Analogues

ACE Inhibitors

By Geography

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Malaysia

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South Africa

Egypt

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Israel

Rest of Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In September, 2016 European Medicines Agency and US Food and Drug Administration granted Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH’s Ofev drug Orphan Drug Designation for the treatment of systemic sclerosis

In July, 2018 Combined Response Index for Systemic Sclerosis was presented at the European Congress of Rheumatology, which was presented to determine the effects of drugs in patients with systemic sclerosis.

Competitive Analysis: Global Scleroderma (Systemic Sclerosis) Treatment Market

The global scleroderma (systemic sclerosis) treatment market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of scleroderma (systemic sclerosis) treatment market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Current and future of global scleroderma (systemic sclerosis) treatment market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

Customization of the Report:

All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level

All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

