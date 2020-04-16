SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) Market Segmentation Along With Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies, Factors Contributing To Growth 2020-2026

The global SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

competition landscape which include competition matrix, market share analysis of major players in the global SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) market based on their projected value share, and business profiling of major players. The Competition Matrix benchmarks leading players on the basis of their capabilities and potential to grow. Factors including market position, offerings and R&D focus are attributed to company’s capabilities. Factors including top line growth, market share, segment growth, infrastructure facilities and future outlook are attributed to company’s potential to grow. This section also identifies and includes various recent developments carried out by the leading players.

Company profiling includes company overview, major business strategies adopted and SWOT analysis. Major players in the SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) Market include Silver Peak, Inc., Talari Networks, Inc., Nuage Networks, VeloCloud Networks, Inc., Versa Networks, Inc., Viptela, Inc., Riverbed Technology, Inc., Cloudgenix Inc., Fatpipe Networks Inc. and Citrix Systems, Inc.

The global SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) Market is segmented as below:

Global SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) Market, By Component

Virtual Appliance

Physical Appliance

Hybrid

Global SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) Market, By Deployment

On-Premise

Cloud

Global SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) Market, By Service

Managed Services

Professional Services

Global SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) Market, By Vertical

BFSI

Retail

Healthcare

Government

IT & Telecom

Manufacturing

Others (Oil & Gas and Mining & Transportation)

Global SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) Market, By Geography

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe The U.K Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China Japan India Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America



Each market player encompassed in the SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

COVID-19 Impact on SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

