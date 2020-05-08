Second Hand Apparel Market Size in Global
This report focuses on the global Second Hand Apparel status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Second Hand Apparel development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
ThredUP
Poshmark
The RealReal
Tradesy
Buffalo Exchange
eBay
Mercari
Alibaba Group
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Luxury Brand
Fast-selling Brand
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Men’s Clothes
Women’s Clothes
Kid’s Clothes
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Second Hand Apparel are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.