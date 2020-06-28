Secure Web Gateway Market 2020 Technology Advancement with NortonLifeLock, Zscaler, Cisco, Check Point Software Technologies, Sophos Group PLC, Forcepoint and Others.

According to Market Study Report, Secure Web Gateway Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Secure Web Gateway Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape, technological trends and emerging opportunities of global industry.

The Global Secure Web Gateway Market size is projected to grow from USD 4.6 Billion in 2019 to USD 10.9 Billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.1% from 2019 to 2024.

Top Companies Profiled in the Secure Web Gateway Market:

NortonLifeLock(US)

Zscaler(US)

Cisco(US)

Check Point Software Technologies (Israel)

Sophos Group PLC(UK)

Forcepoint(US)

Trend Micro Incorporated(Japan)

Comodo Group(US)

“Among solutions, the data protection segment to grow at the highest CAGR in the SWG market during the forecast period”

Data protection includes Data Loss Prevention (DLP), file type controls, and application control. DLP is a comprehensive data security software that ensures information loss prevention when the data is at the endpoint, network traffic, or stored in a data server.

“Among components, the services segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period”

Services enable enterprises to implement solutions without purchasing them. The cost associated with buying SWG solutions and implementing them on-premises is higher. Hence, large enterprises as well as Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) are moving toward adopting services, especially cloud-based services.

