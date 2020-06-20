Security Appliances Market: Key vendor analysis, Appendix and Global Forecast up to 2022

Premium market insights delivers well-researched industry-wide information on the Security Appliances market. It studies the market’s essential aspects such as top participants, expansion strategies, business models, and other market features to gain improved market insights. Additionally, it focuses on the latest advancements in the sector and technological development, executive tools, and tactics that can enhance the performance of the sectors.

Scope of the Report

Security appliances can be defined as a set of network management and security tools that are designed to protect the inside and outside of the network system from various cyber threats. The security appliances market includes firewall, intrusion detection and prevention (IDP), content management, unified threat management (UTM), and virtual private network (VPN). Security appliances protect the safety of assets from cyber-crime and terrorism and other network service interruptions that affect daily operations in order to effectively protect sensitive data of organizations. Network security can be accomplished through active monitoring, exposure of outages or malicious movement, and prompt response to disruptions. The global Security appliances market was valued at $47,504 million in 2015, and is projected to reach $108,948 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 13.0% from 2016 to 2022.

The task of information security is becoming more complex with the growth of businesses in terms of size, structure, and utilization of mobile devices, social media, cloud services, and big data. Rising number of security attacks and malicious practices by trained cybercriminal groups have been creating concerns for organizations across all industry sectors. In addition, increased complexities in network infrastructure are causing a major hindrance in data security management. As a result of these circumstances, outsourcing network security to the security appliance service providers has emerged as a lucrative option for organizations. Also, network security services can be delivered either by setting up necessary security infrastructure or by complete control of the service provider from a remote location.

Top Key Players:

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Symantec Corporation

Intel Corporation

Fortinet, Inc.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc.

Bosch Sicherheitssysteme GmbH

KEY BENEFITS

This report provides an overview of the trends, structure, drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the global security appliances market.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis highlights the potential of buyers & suppliers, and provides insights on the competitive structure of the security appliances market to determine the investment pockets of the market.

Current and future trends adopted by the key market players are highlighted to determine overall competitiveness of the market.

The quantitative analysis of the security appliances market growth from 2014 to 2022 is provided to elaborate the market potential.

Security Appliances Market Key Segments:

By Type

Firewall

Unified threat management (UTM)

Intrusion detection and prevention (IDP)

Content management

Virtual private network (VPN)

By Deployment

Cloud

On-premise

By Industry Vertical

Aerospace and Defense

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Public Sector

Retail

Healthcare

IT and Telecom

Energy and Utilities

Manufacturing

Manufacturing

Others

Geographically, this report focuses on product sales, value, market share, and growth opportunity in key regions such as United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, and India.

