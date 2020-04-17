Security Information and Event Management Market Key Players, Potentials Applications, Business Strategies, Price Trends, and Future Outlook to 2027

The global security information and event management market accounted to US$ 2.59 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 6.24 Bn by 2027.

Europe was the leading geographic market and it is anticipated to be the highest revenue contributor throughout the forecast period. The constantly rising demand for cyber security in the highly data sensitive industries of European region is set to nurture the security information and event management market in the European region.

Growing awareness towards security solutions to propel the growth of security information and event management in the forecast period

The security solutions has gained significant traction in the past few years. Moreover, factors such as increase in investment, emerging of new market players, acquisition, and solutions development among others continue to attract large enterprise investment for security solutions and services and subsequently driving the growth of the security information and event management market. As a result, the growing adoption by leading enterprise for end-to-end security solutions across their entire organizational structure is also anticipated to drive the market growth in the coming years.

The increasing demand for unique and flexible security automation tools, platforms and solutions that perfectly embodies the organization operations, processes, structure across all strategic business units and organizational hierarchies are gaining huge market among leading solution providers. As a result, this has attributed in growing demand for consulting, training & development, maintenance, upgrades and continuous improvement of the existing security solutions across the different clients. In addition, the growing penetration of IoT solutions along with automation solutions also requires integration within the existing security solutions to minimize the exposure to vulnerabilities.

Strategic Insights

New market initiatives was observed as the most adopted strategy in global security information and event management market. Few of the recent market initiatives are listed below:

2019: LogRhythm Inc. introduced LogRhythm NDR, an automated network security solution for detecting, qualifying, investigating and responding to advanced network-borne threats. While LogRhythm NDR benefits all security teams and organizations of any size, it is especially well-suited for those with operational technology (OT) security needs and short-staffed teams.

2018: AlienVault announced the expansion of USM Anywhere, with the addition of Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) capabilities to its feature.

2018: AlienVault introduced OTX Endpoint Threat Hunter, which is a free threat-scanning service available in the Open Threat Exchange for registered OTX user.

“Market Analysis of Global Security Information and Event Management Until 2027” is an in-depth and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications sector, with particular attention to market trend analysis world. The report aims to provide an overview of the Security Information and Event Management market with detailed segmentation of the market by component, type of deployment, industry and region. The global Security Information and Event Management market is expected to experience strong growth over the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the state of the main market Security Information and Event Management market players and presents key market trends and opportunities.

