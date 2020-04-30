Security Information and Event Management Market Scenario Highlighting Major Drivers & Trends, 2020-2027

The Security Information and Event Management market is estimated to reach US$ 6.24 Bn by 2027 from US$ 2.59 Bn in 2018. The report includes key understanding on the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

The key companies operating in the field of Security Information and Event Management that are profiled in the report include AlienVault, DFLABS SPA, Fireeye, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (HPE), IBM Corporation, LogRhythm, Inc., RSA Security LLC, SolarWinds Inc., Splunk Inc., and TIBCO Software Inc. among others.

It is believed that the average number of cyber-attacks on the banking sector is approximately four times higher than the companies in the other industries. The BFSI sector is in dire need of integrating solutions that can counter such a threatening scenario coupled with the tighter regulations. Owing to the sensitive nature of customer’s financial data in the banking sector, the impact of breach in the BFSI arena is high and therefore needs to be taken care of. Conventional data protection doesn’t suffice the security requirements in today’s world where the cyber-threats have also evolved along with other technologies.

Factors such as increasing number of large volume of cyber incident threats coupled with stringent cyber security legislation and regulations are the major factors driving the growth of SOAR based solutions. Moreover, the growing popularity if automation and adoption of AI enabled solutions especially among large enterprise owners is also expected to have profound positive influence over the growth of the security information and event management market in the coming years. The increasing demand for automated incident response and use of AI enabled solutions is also expected to drive the market growth in the coming years. Thus, the market is poised to provide numerous profitable opportunities for the market players in the coming years.

The global market for SIEM is anticipated to exhibit very high growth in near future. Some of the major driving factors contributing to the market growth includes surge in volume of cyber alerts, and data generation increasingly stringent cyber security regulations & legislations. Also, growing spending towards enhanced IT security is expected to significantly drive the SIEM market. Despite a few factors restraining the market growth, the splurge in the number of devices on the network as a result of advent of IoT and also the accompanying incidences of cyber-attacks create good opportunities for the players operating in the SIEM market.

