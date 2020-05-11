SECURITY TESTING MARKET 2020-2025 TOP KEY COMPANIES (PLAYERS IN THE MARKET, INVESTORS INTERESTED IN TECHNOLOGY, RESEARCH & DEVELOPMENT INSTITUTIONS, EXPERTS IN THE TECHNOLOGY)

The Security Testing market is expected to be growing with a CAGR of 20.6% till 2023. Increasing need for data security and privacy, government mandates and regulatory compliances and increasing number of targeted attacks are the key factors for developing traction to Security Testing market.

This report features the market growth analysis and forecasting for the growth and revenue up to 2023 allied with Security Testing market. The market is segmented on the basis of tools, testing type, applications, organization type, deployment type, industry verticals and regions.

On the basis of tools web penetration testing held the largest share in terms of revenue in 2016 and expected to be leading the market till 2023. Due to the cost effective solutions by cloud, cloud based deployment is expected to swaying the market during the forecast period. Among the regions covered in the report North America was dominating the market of Security Testing and is likely to be holding the spot followed by Europe.

Key players in the market include IBM Corporation, HP Enterprise, Cisco Systems, Qualys, Checkmarx Ltd., Veracode, Intertek Group PLC, Whitehat Security, Applause Inc., UL LLC.

Target Audience:

• Players in the market

• Investors interested in Technology

• Research & Development Institutions

• Experts in the Technology

• BFSI sector

• IT & Telecom Sector

• Government Organization

Key Benefits of the Report:

• This report provides information about Security Testing market with its current market trends and future estimation to portray the looming investment receptacles.

• It comprehends information regarding key drivers, challenges, restraints, and opportunities in the global Security Testing market.

• Market factor analysis delivers treasured information regarding the potential buyers and suppliers, and understanding the stakeholders involved.

• This report determines the overall market potential to apprehend the trends to attain a resilient exposure in the market.

Research Methodology

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective like analyst report of investment banks. The secondary research forms the base of our study where we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources such as white papers government and regulatory published materials, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factor, investment, market dynamics including technical scenario, consumer behavior, and end use industry trends and dynamics , capacity production, spending were taken into consideration.

We have assigned weights to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the expected market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs) which typically include:

• Original Equipment Manufacturer,

• Component Supplier,

• Distributors,

• Government Body & Associations, and

• Research Institute

