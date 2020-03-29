Seismic Survey Equipment Market Estimated to Discern 2X Expansion by 2019-2026

The ‘Seismic Survey Equipment Market’ research report added by Market Study Report, LLC, provides a succinct analysis on the recent market trends. In addition, the report offers a thorough abstract on the statistics, market estimates and revenue forecasts, which further highlights its position in the industry, in tandem with the growth strategies adopted by leading industry players.

Competitive Dynamics

The report covers well-established players including CGG, Mitcham Industries, Inc., Geospace Technologies Corporation, Wireless Seismic, Inc., BGP Inc., China National Petroleum Corporation, Schlumberger Limited, FairfieldNodal, and ION Geophysical Corporation among others. In September 2017, Wireless Seismic, Inc., announced the launch of RT3, a seismic recording system having the capability of ultra-high channel count of about more than 2,50,000 seismic channels and features next-generation radio technology of WSI. The benefits associated with RT3 include acquisition of much denser seismic surveys, elimination of laborious work required by blind nodal systems, and easy management of recording channels in real time.

Global Seismic Survey Equipment Market:

Seismic Survey Equipment Market, by Component

Hardware

Software

Services (Survey design services, consultation services, advisory services, after sales services, and customer support)

Seismic Survey Equipment Market, by Technology

2D

3D

4D

Seismic Survey Equipment Market, by location

Onshore

Offshore

Seismic Survey Equipment Market, by Industry

Oil & gas

Others (Mining, construction, energy, among others)

Seismic Survey Equipment Market Analysis, by Country/Region

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe The U.K. Norway Denmark Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific India Indonesia China Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East &Africa

South America Brazil Rest of South America



