Semiconductor Assembly and Testing Services (SATS) Market End-use Sectors Analysis 2019-2025

The global Semiconductor Assembly and Testing Services (SATS) market study encloses the projection size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn US$) and volume (x units). With bottom-up and top-down approaches, the report predicts the viewpoint of various domestic vendors in the whole market and offers the market size of the Semiconductor Assembly and Testing Services (SATS) market. The analysts of the report have performed in-depth primary and secondary research to analyze the key players and their market share. Further, different trusted sources were roped in to gather numbers, subdivisions, revenue and shares.

The research study encompasses fundamental points of the global Semiconductor Assembly and Testing Services (SATS) market, from future prospects to the competitive scenario, extensively. The DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analyses provides a deep explanation of the factors affecting the growth of Semiconductor Assembly and Testing Services (SATS) market. The Semiconductor Assembly and Testing Services (SATS) market has been broken down into various segments, regions, end-uses and players to provide a clear picture of the present market situation to the readers. In addition, the macro- and microeconomic aspects are also included in the research.

segmented as follows:

By Services

By Application

By Region

On the basis of services, the SATS market is segmented into:

Assembly & Packaging Services

Testing Services

Of these, the assembly & packaging services accounted for the highest share of the overall semiconductor assembly and testing services market in 2014. The semiconductor assembly and testing services market is mainly driven by factors such as increasing adoption of consumer electronics products such as tablet PCs and wearable devices (smart watches, head mounted devices, fitness equipment etc. in the developed economies.

The section that follows analyzes the market on the basis of packaging solutions and presents the market size in terms of value for the forecast period.

On the basis of packaging solutions, the SATS market is segmented as follows:

Copper Wire and Gold Wire Bonding

Copper Clip

Flip Chip

Wafer Level Packaging

TSV

Of the above-mentioned segments, the wafer level packaging segment is expected to increase at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. However, the copper wire and gold wire bonding segment is expected to dominate the semiconductor assembly and testing services market in terms of value, by 2021.

On the basis of application the SATS market is segmented as follows:

Communication

Computing and Networking

Consumer electronics

Industrial

Automotive electronics

Of the aforementioned segments, the consumer electronics segment is expected to expand at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. However, the communications application segment is expected to dominate the semiconductor assembly and testing services market in terms of value, by 2021. Leading market participants are investing heavily in R&D activities in order to innovate new advanced packaging solutions that would cater to the growing demand of miniaturization and low power requirements. For instance, in May 2014, STATS chip PAC (now JCET) introduced innovative FlexLine Manufacturing line. This manufacturing line can process multiple silicon wafer diameters, and produce both fan-in and fan-out wafer level packages on it. Additionally, it pioneered the Through Silicon via (TSV) enabled 3D chip stacking technology in August 2013.

The report also analyzes the market on the basis of region and presents the market size in terms of value for the forecast period.

Regions covered in the report are as follows:

North America

Asia Pacific Excluding Taiwan China Japan Singapore, Thailand The Philippines

Taiwan

Europe

The Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Of the aforementioned segments, the Taiwan market is expected to expand at the highest CAGR during the forecast period and is expected to remain largest market share, out of the total semiconductor assembly and testing services market in 2021.

The Semiconductor Assembly and Testing Services (SATS) market research covers an exhaustive analysis of the following data:

Historical and future growth of the global Semiconductor Assembly and Testing Services (SATS) market.

Segmentation of the Semiconductor Assembly and Testing Services (SATS) market to highlight the growth prospects and trends impacting these segments.

Changing consumption behavior of customers across various regions.

Regional analysis on the basis of market share, growth outlook, and key countries.

Agreements, product launches, acquisitions, and R&D projects of different Semiconductor Assembly and Testing Services (SATS) market players.

The Semiconductor Assembly and Testing Services (SATS) market research addresses critical questions, such as

Why is region surpassing region in terms of value by the end of 2029? How are the consumers using Semiconductor Assembly and Testing Services (SATS) for various purposes? Which players are entering into collaborations in the market of the Semiconductor Assembly and Testing Services (SATS) ? At what rate has the global Semiconductor Assembly and Testing Services (SATS) market been growing throughout the historic period 2014-2018? In terms of value, which segment holds the largest share?

The global Semiconductor Assembly and Testing Services (SATS) market research considers region 1 (Country 1, country 2), region 2 (Country 1, country 2) and region 3 (Country 1, country 2) as the important segments. All the recent trends, such as changing consumers’ demand, ecological conservation, and regulatory standards across different regions are covered in the report.