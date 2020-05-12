Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Market Regional Analysis, key Drivers and Restraints, by Product, Top Players and Forecast Analysis 2020-2026|Praxair, Hitachi Metals, Honeywell

Latest Report On Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Market including Market Landscape, and Market size, Revenues by players, Revenues by regions, Average prices, Competitive landscape, market Dynamics and industry trends and developments during the forecast period.

The global Semiconductor Sputtering Targets market is broadly analyzed in this report that sheds light on critical aspects such as the vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market dynamics, and regional analysis. The report helps readers to clearly understand the current and future status of the global Semiconductor Sputtering Targets market. The research study comes out as a compilation of useful guidelines for players to secure a position of strength in the global market. The authors of the report profile leading companies of the global Semiconductor Sputtering Targets market, Also the details about important activities of leading players in the competitive landscape.

Key companies operating in the global Semiconductor Sputtering Targets market include: JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation, Praxair, Hitachi Metals, Honeywell, Sumitomo Chemical, ULVAC, Materion (Heraeus), GRIKIN Advanced Material Co., Ltd., TOSOH, Ningbo Jiangfeng, FURAYA Metals Co., Ltd, Advantec, Angstrom Sciences, Umicore Thin Film Products Semiconductor Sputtering Targets

The report predicts the size of the global Semiconductor Sputtering Targets market in terms of value and volume for the forecast period 2020-2026. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global Semiconductor Sputtering Targets market is expected to rise at a CAGR of xx % between 2020 and 2026 to reach a valuation of US$ xx million/billion by the end of 2026. In 2020, the global Semiconductor Sputtering Targets market attained a valuation of US$ XX million/billion. The market researchers deeply analyze the global Semiconductor Sputtering Targets industry landscape and the future prospects it is anticipated to create

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Semiconductor Sputtering Targets industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Semiconductor Sputtering Targets manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Semiconductor Sputtering Targets industry.

Global Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Market Segment By Type:

, Titanium Target, Aluminum Target, Tantalum Target, Copper Target, Others Semiconductor Sputtering Targets

Global Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Market Segment By Application:

, Wafer Manufacturing, Packaging and Testing

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Semiconductor Sputtering Targets industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Semiconductor Sputtering Targets market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Semiconductor Sputtering Targets industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Semiconductor Sputtering Targets market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Semiconductor Sputtering Targets market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Semiconductor Sputtering Targets market

Table of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Titanium Target

1.4.3 Aluminum Target

1.4.4 Tantalum Target

1.4.5 Copper Target

1.4.6 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Wafer Manufacturing

1.5.3 Packaging and Testing

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Industry

1.6.1.1 Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Production by Regions

4.1 Global Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.6 South Korea

4.6.1 South Korea Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Production (2015-2020)

4.6.2 South Korea Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Revenue (2015-2020)

4.6.3 Key Players in South Korea

4.6.4 South Korea Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Import & Export (2015-2020) 5 Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E 6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation

8.1.1 JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation Corporation Information

8.1.2 JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.1.3 JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation Product Description

8.1.5 JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation Recent Development

8.2 Praxair

8.2.1 Praxair Corporation Information

8.2.2 Praxair Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.2.3 Praxair Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Praxair Product Description

8.2.5 Praxair Recent Development

8.3 Hitachi Metals

8.3.1 Hitachi Metals Corporation Information

8.3.2 Hitachi Metals Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.3.3 Hitachi Metals Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Hitachi Metals Product Description

8.3.5 Hitachi Metals Recent Development

8.4 Honeywell

8.4.1 Honeywell Corporation Information

8.4.2 Honeywell Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.4.3 Honeywell Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Honeywell Product Description

8.4.5 Honeywell Recent Development

8.5 Sumitomo Chemical

8.5.1 Sumitomo Chemical Corporation Information

8.5.2 Sumitomo Chemical Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.5.3 Sumitomo Chemical Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Sumitomo Chemical Product Description

8.5.5 Sumitomo Chemical Recent Development

8.6 ULVAC

8.6.1 ULVAC Corporation Information

8.6.2 ULVAC Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.6.3 ULVAC Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 ULVAC Product Description

8.6.5 ULVAC Recent Development

8.7 Materion (Heraeus)

8.7.1 Materion (Heraeus) Corporation Information

8.7.2 Materion (Heraeus) Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.7.3 Materion (Heraeus) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Materion (Heraeus) Product Description

8.7.5 Materion (Heraeus) Recent Development

8.8 GRIKIN Advanced Material Co., Ltd.

8.8.1 GRIKIN Advanced Material Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

8.8.2 GRIKIN Advanced Material Co., Ltd. Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.8.3 GRIKIN Advanced Material Co., Ltd. Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 GRIKIN Advanced Material Co., Ltd. Product Description

8.8.5 GRIKIN Advanced Material Co., Ltd. Recent Development

8.9 TOSOH

8.9.1 TOSOH Corporation Information

8.9.2 TOSOH Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.9.3 TOSOH Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 TOSOH Product Description

8.9.5 TOSOH Recent Development

8.10 Ningbo Jiangfeng

8.10.1 Ningbo Jiangfeng Corporation Information

8.10.2 Ningbo Jiangfeng Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.10.3 Ningbo Jiangfeng Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Ningbo Jiangfeng Product Description

8.10.5 Ningbo Jiangfeng Recent Development

8.11 FURAYA Metals Co., Ltd

8.11.1 FURAYA Metals Co., Ltd Corporation Information

8.11.2 FURAYA Metals Co., Ltd Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.11.3 FURAYA Metals Co., Ltd Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 FURAYA Metals Co., Ltd Product Description

8.11.5 FURAYA Metals Co., Ltd Recent Development

8.12 Advantec

8.12.1 Advantec Corporation Information

8.12.2 Advantec Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.12.3 Advantec Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Advantec Product Description

8.12.5 Advantec Recent Development

8.13 Angstrom Sciences

8.13.1 Angstrom Sciences Corporation Information

8.13.2 Angstrom Sciences Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.13.3 Angstrom Sciences Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Angstrom Sciences Product Description

8.13.5 Angstrom Sciences Recent Development

8.14 Umicore Thin Film Products

8.14.1 Umicore Thin Film Products Corporation Information

8.14.2 Umicore Thin Film Products Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.14.3 Umicore Thin Film Products Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 Umicore Thin Film Products Product Description

8.14.5 Umicore Thin Film Products Recent Development 9 Production Forecasts by Regions

9.1 Global Top Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea 10 Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Sales Channels

11.2.2 Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Distributors

11.3 Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Customers 12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Market Risks/Restraints

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Key Finding in The Global Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Study 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

