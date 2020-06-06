Sepsis Diagnostics Market by 2020-2027 to Access Global Industry Players Danaher, bioMérieux SA, T2 Biosystems, Abbott, Luminex

Sepsis is a systemic inflammatory response against the microbial infections, which can lead to organ dysfunction or failure. It is possible by pathogenic micro-organisms including bacterial, viral, fungal or parasitic organism that can easily enter the bloodstream. As a result, they can arise infection at a localized site of infection such as the lung or urogenital tract. On the other hand, the entry of microorganism in the blood stream is also possible via skin-breaks and also caused by surgery or the insertion of catheters during hospital treatment. In turn, systemic immune response take place that can cause severe symptoms including elevated heart rate and rapid breathing or severe fever. It is a potentially lethal condition that can leads directly to the death. In order to identify of causative agent, sepsis Diagnostics is performed. Sepsis occurs in a condition, when an immune system of the host responds to an infection, and then chemicals released to treat the infection.

The market for sepsis Diagnostics is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, owing to the key factors such as high incidence of hospital-acquired infections, increasing government initiatives for creating sepsis awareness and rising geriatric population across the globe. Moreover, increasing adoption of high-end sepsis diagnostics devices, increasing health care awareness and health care expenditure are likely to add novel opportunities for the global sepsis Diagnostics market over the forecast period.

1. Danaher

2. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

3. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

4. bioMérieux SA

5. T2 Biosystems, Inc.

6. BD

7. Abbott

8. Luminex Corporation

9. Immunexpress

10. Axis-Shield Diagnostics Ltd.

The Insight Partners has segmented the global Sepsis Diagnostics Market:

On the basis of product segment, the market is classified as instruments, reagents & assays, blood culture media and software. The technology market is segmented into molecular diagnostics, flow cytometry, microfluidics, immunoassay, biomarkers and microbiology. The sepsis Diagnostics market by method segment is bifurcated into automated diagnostics and conventional diagnostics. The test type segment is divided into point-of-care tests and laboratory tests. The pathogen segment is categorized into bacterial sepsis, fungal sepsis and other pathogens. Based on end user, the sepsis Diagnostics market is classified as hospitals, pathology & reference laboratories and others. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report covers key developments in the Sepsis Diagnostics market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Sepsis Diagnostics market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Sepsis Diagnostics market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting Sepsis Diagnostics market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trends. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Sepsis Diagnostics market in these regions.

