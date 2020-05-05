Sewing Threads Industry 2020 Market Global Outlook, Key Players and 2023 Future Forecast Report

Sewing Threads Industry studies a type of threads used for sewing in textile end products. It is a special kind of yarns that are engineered and designed to pass through a sewing machine rapidly. They form efficient stitches without breaking or becoming distorted during the useful life of the product. The basic function of a thread is to deliver aesthetics and performance in stitches and seams.

This report focuses on the Sewing Threads in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Sewing threads is a small part of the global textile market; it is one of the essential materials to produce apparels, footwear, bedding and mattress, luggage and bags, etc. Apparels are the most area of the sewing threads end usage, which took about 50% of the total market in 2016.

China is the largest market of the sewing threads, while it took up about 38% of the global total sales market, followed by the South Asia, about 25%; and South East Asia took about 10% of the global total in 2016

At the same time, China, South Asia, South East Asia, and Mid-America, are the most important consumption market of the sewing threads. There is still some growth in the developing countries, and the market will keep increasing in the next five year, too.

Despite the presence of competition problems, sewing threads retains its advantage in many areas, investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field, especially in developing countries.

The worldwide market for Sewing Threads is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new study.

Sewing Threads Industry Segment by Manufacturers:

Coats, A&E, Amann, Vardhman, Tamishna, KDS Thread, Modi Thread, Well Group, Durak, Onuki, Threads (India), Hapete, PT. Sing Long, Sarla Fibers, Simtex Group, HP Threads, IEM, Jovidasal, Huarui, Hoton Group, Huaxin, S.Derons,Forland ,Ningbo MH , Yiwu Mingrong, Amin Associates , Sujata Synthetics, Rising Group, United Thread, Kai International and Gunze

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Natural (Cotton, Silk, Wool, etc.)

Synthetic (Rayon, Polyester, Nylon, etc.)

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Apparel

Footwear

Bedding and mattress

Luggage and bags

Others

