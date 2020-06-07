Sheet Based Waterproofing Membrane Market Prediction, Strategies, Trends and SWOT Analysis 2026 | Soprema Group, Sika, Fosroc

“

LOS ANGELES, United States:

Quality Market Research on Global Sheet Based Waterproofing Membrane Market with Decision Making Insights, Industry Assessment, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Investment & Business Strategies and Forecast by 2026.

The global Sheet Based Waterproofing Membrane market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, titled global Sheet Based Waterproofing Membrane market, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the global Sheet Based Waterproofing Membrane market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market.

The research report covers the trends that are currently implemented by the major manufacturers in the Sheet Based Waterproofing Membrane market including adoption of new technology, government investments on R&D, shifting in perspective towards sustainability, and others. Additionally, the researchers have also provided the figures necessary to understand the manufacturer and its contribution to both regional and global market:

Key Players:

Soprema Group, Sika, Fosroc, GAF, Icopal Group, TehnoNICOL, Polyglass, Imperbit Membrane, General Membrane, Carlisle, Modern Waterproofing, ChovA, Bauder, ARDEX Group, Henkel Polybit, Renolit, Tegola Canadese, Index, Hansuk, Schluter-Systems, Protecto Wrap, Grace, Colas, Vetroasfalto, Tamko, Multiplan Yalıtım, Oriental Yuhong, CKS, Hongyuan Waterproof, Tangshan Desheng

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Sheet Based Waterproofing Membrane Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Sheet Based Waterproofing Membrane Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Sheet Based Waterproofing Membrane Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.

The research report is broken down into chapters, which are introduced by the executive summary. It’s the introductory part of the chapter, which includes details about global market figures, both historical and estimates. The executive summary also provides a brief about the segments and the reasons for the progress or decline during the forecast period. The insightful research report on the global Sheet Based Waterproofing Membrane market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior.

Market Segments Covered:

Global Sheet Based Waterproofing Membrane Market Segmentation by Product:

Bituminous

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM)

Others

Global Sheet Based Waterproofing Membrane Market Segmentation by Application:

Roofing

Walls

Building Structure

Tunnel & Landfills

Other

Regions Covered in the Global Sheet Based Waterproofing Membrane Market:

• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

• South America (Brazil etc.)

• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

The report answers important questions that companies may have when operating in the global Sheet Based Waterproofing Membrane market. Some of the questions are given below:

• What will be the size of the global Sheet Based Waterproofing Membrane market in 2025?

• What is the current CAGR of the global Sheet Based Waterproofing Membrane market?

• Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

• Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Sheet Based Waterproofing Membrane market?

• Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Sheet Based Waterproofing Membrane market?

• Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

• Which are the top players currently operating in the global Sheet Based Waterproofing Membrane market?

• How will the market situation change in the coming years?

• What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

• What is the growth outlook of the global Sheet Based Waterproofing Membrane market?

The scope of the Report:

The report segments the global Sheet Based Waterproofing Membrane market on the basis of application, type, service, technology, and region. Each chapter under this segmentation allows readers to grasp the nitty-gritties of the market. A magnified look at the segment-based analysis is aimed at giving the readers a closer look at the opportunities and threats in the market. It also address political scenarios that are expected to impact the market in both small and big ways.The report on the global Sheet Based Waterproofing Membrane market examines changing regulatory scenario to make accurate projections about potential investments. It also evaluates the risk for new entrants and the intensity of the competitive rivalry.

Strategic Points Covered in TOC:

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Market Segmentation

1.3 Research Objectives

1.4 Research Methodology

1.4.1 Research Process

1.4.2 Data Triangulation

1.4.3 Research Approach

1.4.4 Base Year

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) Impact Will Have a Severe Impact on Global Growth

1.5.1 Covid-19 Impact: Global GDP Growth, 2019, 2020 and 2021 Projections

1.5.2 Covid-19 Impact: Commodity Prices Indices

1.5.3 Covid-19 Impact: Global Major Government Policy

1.6 The Covid-19 Impact on Sheet Based Waterproofing Membrane Industry

1.7 COVID-19 Impact: Sheet Based Waterproofing Membrane Market Trends

2 Global Sheet Based Waterproofing Membrane Quarterly Market Size Analysis

2.1 Sheet Based Waterproofing Membrane Business Impact Assessment – COVID-19

2.1.1 Global Sheet Based Waterproofing Membrane Market Size, Pre-COVID-19 and Post- COVID-19 Comparison, 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Sheet Based Waterproofing Membrane Price, Pre-COVID-19 and Post- COVID-19 Comparison, 2015-2026

2.2 Global Sheet Based Waterproofing Membrane Quarterly Market Size 2020-2021

2.3 COVID-19-Driven Market Dynamics and Factor Analysis

2.3.1 Drivers

2.3.2 Restraints

2.3.3 Opportunities

2.3.4 Challenges

3 Quarterly Competitive Assessment, 2020

3.1 Global Sheet Based Waterproofing Membrane Quarterly Market Size by Manufacturers, 2019 VS 2020

3.2 Global Sheet Based Waterproofing Membrane Factory Price by Manufacturers

3.3 Location of Key Manufacturers Sheet Based Waterproofing Membrane Manufacturing Factories and Area Served

3.4 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Sheet Based Waterproofing Membrane Market

3.5 Key Manufacturers Sheet Based Waterproofing Membrane Product Offered

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Impact of Covid-19 on Sheet Based Waterproofing Membrane Segments, By Type

4.1 Introduction

1.4.1 Bituminous

1.4.2 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

1.4.3 Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM)

1.4.4 Others

4.2 By Type, Global Sheet Based Waterproofing Membrane Market Size, 2019-2021

4.2.1 By Type, Global Sheet Based Waterproofing Membrane Market Size by Type, 2020-2021

4.2.2 By Type, Global Sheet Based Waterproofing Membrane Price, 2020-2021

5 Impact of Covid-19 on Sheet Based Waterproofing Membrane Segments, By Application

5.1 Overview

5.5.1 Roofing

5.5.2 Walls

5.5.3 Building Structure

5.5.4 Tunnel & Landfills

5.5.5 Other

5.2 By Application, Global Sheet Based Waterproofing Membrane Market Size, 2019-2021

5.2.1 By Application, Global Sheet Based Waterproofing Membrane Market Size by Application, 2019-2021

5.2.2 By Application, Global Sheet Based Waterproofing Membrane Price, 2020-2021

6 Geographic Analysis

6.1 Introduction

6.2 North America

6.2.1 Macroeconomic Indicators of US

6.2.2 US

6.2.3 Canada

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Macroeconomic Indicators of Europe

6.3.2 Germany

6.3.3 France

6.3.4 UK

6.3.5 Italy

6.4 Asia-Pacific

6.4.1 Macroeconomic Indicators of Asia-Pacific

6.4.2 China

6.4.3 Japan

6.4.4 South Korea

6.4.5 India

6.4.6 ASEAN

6.5 Rest of World

6.5.1 Latin America

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Soprema Group

7.1.1 Soprema Group Business Overview

7.1.2 Soprema Group Sheet Based Waterproofing Membrane Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.1.3 Soprema Group Sheet Based Waterproofing Membrane Product Introduction

7.1.4 Soprema Group Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.2 Sika

7.2.1 Sika Business Overview

7.2.2 Sika Sheet Based Waterproofing Membrane Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.2.3 Sika Sheet Based Waterproofing Membrane Product Introduction

7.2.4 Sika Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.3 Fosroc

7.3.1 Fosroc Business Overview

7.3.2 Fosroc Sheet Based Waterproofing Membrane Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.3.3 Fosroc Sheet Based Waterproofing Membrane Product Introduction

7.3.4 Fosroc Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.4 GAF

7.4.1 GAF Business Overview

7.4.2 GAF Sheet Based Waterproofing Membrane Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.4.3 GAF Sheet Based Waterproofing Membrane Product Introduction

7.4.4 GAF Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.5 Icopal Group

7.5.1 Icopal Group Business Overview

7.5.2 Icopal Group Sheet Based Waterproofing Membrane Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.5.3 Icopal Group Sheet Based Waterproofing Membrane Product Introduction

7.5.4 Icopal Group Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.6 TehnoNICOL

7.6.1 TehnoNICOL Business Overview

7.6.2 TehnoNICOL Sheet Based Waterproofing Membrane Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.6.3 TehnoNICOL Sheet Based Waterproofing Membrane Product Introduction

7.6.4 TehnoNICOL Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.7 Polyglass

7.7.1 Polyglass Business Overview

7.7.2 Polyglass Sheet Based Waterproofing Membrane Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.7.3 Polyglass Sheet Based Waterproofing Membrane Product Introduction

7.7.4 Polyglass Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.8 Imperbit Membrane

7.8.1 Imperbit Membrane Business Overview

7.8.2 Imperbit Membrane Sheet Based Waterproofing Membrane Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.8.3 Imperbit Membrane Sheet Based Waterproofing Membrane Product Introduction

7.8.4 Imperbit Membrane Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.9 General Membrane

7.9.1 General Membrane Business Overview

7.9.2 General Membrane Sheet Based Waterproofing Membrane Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.9.3 General Membrane Sheet Based Waterproofing Membrane Product Introduction

7.9.4 General Membrane Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.10 Carlisle

7.10.1 Carlisle Business Overview

7.10.2 Carlisle Sheet Based Waterproofing Membrane Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.10.3 Carlisle Sheet Based Waterproofing Membrane Product Introduction

7.10.4 Carlisle Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.11 Modern Waterproofing

7.11.1 Modern Waterproofing Business Overview

7.11.2 Modern Waterproofing Sheet Based Waterproofing Membrane Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.11.3 Modern Waterproofing Sheet Based Waterproofing Membrane Product Introduction

7.11.4 Modern Waterproofing Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.12 ChovA

7.12.1 ChovA Business Overview

7.12.2 ChovA Sheet Based Waterproofing Membrane Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.12.3 ChovA Sheet Based Waterproofing Membrane Product Introduction

7.12.4 ChovA Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.13 Bauder

7.13.1 Bauder Business Overview

7.13.2 Bauder Sheet Based Waterproofing Membrane Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.13.3 Bauder Sheet Based Waterproofing Membrane Product Introduction

7.13.4 Bauder Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.14 ARDEX Group

7.14.1 ARDEX Group Business Overview

7.14.2 ARDEX Group Sheet Based Waterproofing Membrane Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.14.3 ARDEX Group Sheet Based Waterproofing Membrane Product Introduction

7.14.4 ARDEX Group Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.15 Henkel Polybit

7.15.1 Henkel Polybit Business Overview

7.15.2 Henkel Polybit Sheet Based Waterproofing Membrane Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.15.3 Henkel Polybit Sheet Based Waterproofing Membrane Product Introduction

7.15.4 Henkel Polybit Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.16 Renolit

7.16.1 Renolit Business Overview

7.16.2 Renolit Sheet Based Waterproofing Membrane Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.16.3 Renolit Sheet Based Waterproofing Membrane Product Introduction

7.16.4 Renolit Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.17 Tegola Canadese

7.17.1 Tegola Canadese Business Overview

7.17.2 Tegola Canadese Sheet Based Waterproofing Membrane Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.17.3 Tegola Canadese Sheet Based Waterproofing Membrane Product Introduction

7.17.4 Tegola Canadese Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.18 Index

7.18.1 Index Business Overview

7.18.2 Index Sheet Based Waterproofing Membrane Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.18.3 Index Sheet Based Waterproofing Membrane Product Introduction

7.18.4 Index Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.19 Hansuk

7.19.1 Hansuk Business Overview

7.19.2 Hansuk Sheet Based Waterproofing Membrane Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.19.3 Hansuk Sheet Based Waterproofing Membrane Product Introduction

7.19.4 Hansuk Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.20 Schluter-Systems

7.20.1 Schluter-Systems Business Overview

7.20.2 Schluter-Systems Sheet Based Waterproofing Membrane Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.20.3 Schluter-Systems Sheet Based Waterproofing Membrane Product Introduction

7.20.4 Schluter-Systems Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.21 Protecto Wrap

7.21.1 Protecto Wrap Business Overview

7.21.2 Protecto Wrap Sheet Based Waterproofing Membrane Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.21.3 Protecto Wrap Sheet Based Waterproofing Membrane Product Introduction

7.21.4 Protecto Wrap Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.22 Grace

7.22.1 Grace Business Overview

7.22.2 Grace Sheet Based Waterproofing Membrane Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.22.3 Grace Sheet Based Waterproofing Membrane Product Introduction

7.22.4 Grace Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.23 Colas

7.23.1 Colas Business Overview

7.23.2 Colas Sheet Based Waterproofing Membrane Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.23.3 Colas Sheet Based Waterproofing Membrane Product Introduction

7.23.4 Colas Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.24 Vetroasfalto

7.24.1 Vetroasfalto Business Overview

7.24.2 Vetroasfalto Sheet Based Waterproofing Membrane Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.24.3 Vetroasfalto Sheet Based Waterproofing Membrane Product Introduction

7.24.4 Vetroasfalto Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.25 Tamko

7.25.1 Tamko Business Overview

7.25.2 Tamko Sheet Based Waterproofing Membrane Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.25.3 Tamko Sheet Based Waterproofing Membrane Product Introduction

7.25.4 Tamko Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.26 Multiplan Yalıtım

7.26.1 Multiplan Yalıtım Business Overview

7.26.2 Multiplan Yalıtım Sheet Based Waterproofing Membrane Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.26.3 Multiplan Yalıtım Sheet Based Waterproofing Membrane Product Introduction

7.26.4 Multiplan Yalıtım Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.27 Oriental Yuhong

7.27.1 Oriental Yuhong Business Overview

7.27.2 Oriental Yuhong Sheet Based Waterproofing Membrane Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.27.3 Oriental Yuhong Sheet Based Waterproofing Membrane Product Introduction

7.27.4 Oriental Yuhong Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.28 CKS

7.28.1 CKS Business Overview

7.28.2 CKS Sheet Based Waterproofing Membrane Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.28.3 CKS Sheet Based Waterproofing Membrane Product Introduction

7.28.4 CKS Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.29 Hongyuan Waterproof

7.29.1 Hongyuan Waterproof Business Overview

7.29.2 Hongyuan Waterproof Sheet Based Waterproofing Membrane Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.29.3 Hongyuan Waterproof Sheet Based Waterproofing Membrane Product Introduction

7.29.4 Hongyuan Waterproof Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.30 Tangshan Desheng

7.30.1 Tangshan Desheng Business Overview

7.30.2 Tangshan Desheng Sheet Based Waterproofing Membrane Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.30.3 Tangshan Desheng Sheet Based Waterproofing Membrane Product Introduction

7.30.4 Tangshan Desheng Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

8 Supply Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Sheet Based Waterproofing Membrane Supply Chain Analysis

8.1.1 Sheet Based Waterproofing Membrane Supply Chain Analysis

8.1.2 Covid-19 Impact on Sheet Based Waterproofing Membrane Supply Chain

8.2 Distribution Channels Analysis

8.2.1 Sheet Based Waterproofing Membrane Distribution Channels

8.2.2 Covid-19 Impact on Sheet Based Waterproofing Membrane Distribution Channels

8.2.3 Sheet Based Waterproofing Membrane Distributors

8.3 Sheet Based Waterproofing Membrane Customers

9 Key Findings

10 Appendix

10.1 About Us

10.2 Disclaimer

”