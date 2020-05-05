Shipping Software Industry 2020 Supply, Trend, Market Share, Growth and Demand Forecast

Shipping Software Industry studies the Shipping Software market, shipping software will help you reduce costs and automate your shipping processes with quick carrier cost and service comparisons, shipping label and document printing and delivery tracking.

This report studies the Shipping Software market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Shipping Software market by product type and applications/end industries.

End-Users of Shipping Software can be segmented into four types: CEP, Air & Ocean forwarding, Contract Logistics Land, In-house and others. Land and In-house/Other takes a bigger market size of about 56% of total global share in 2017, and CEP segment is the fast growing downstream user group in the world at present.

Currently, the market concentration rate is very low. Regional characteristics of products are obvious. Leading international players include Pitney Bowes, Metapack, Temando, Stamps.com, WiseTech Global and some others. Pitney Bowes, Stamps.com, ADSI, ReadyCloud, LLC., Shipwire and Metapack are major players in USA market, Metapack, Pitney Bowes, WiseTech Global, Temando, Shipwire are well-known shipping software players in Europe market. There are many small local players spread in each separate countries, to meet the needs of local logistic system.

The global Shipping Software market is valued at 1160 million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach 1880 million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Shipping Software.

Shipping Software Industry Segment by Manufacturers:

Pitney Bowes, Metapack, Temando, Stamps.com, WiseTech Global, ProShip, Logistyx Technologies, ADSI, Malvern Systems, ShipHawk, Epicor Software Corporation, Pierbridge, ReadyCloud, LLC., Shippo, Teapplix, Shipwire, 2Ship Solutions and V-Technologies

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Web-Based

Installed

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

CEP

Air & Ocean forwarding

Contract Logistics

Land, In-house/Other

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Shipping Software Market.

Chapter 1: Describe Shipping Software Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, and market driving force.

Chapter 2: Analyze the top manufacturers of Shipping Software, with sales, revenue, and price of Shipping Software, in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 3: Display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 4: Show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Shipping Software, for each region, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: Analyze and talked about the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.

Chapter 10 and 11: Show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 12: In Chapter Eleven Shipping Software market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2023.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15: Describe Shipping Software sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.

