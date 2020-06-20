Shop Equipment Market Growth, Top Major Manufacture, and Overviews Forecast 2020–2026| Arex Test Systems, Boston Garage Equipment, Robert Bosch, Continental, Aro Equipment, LKQ Coatings

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The global Shop Equipment market is carefully researched in the report while largely concentrating on top players and their business tactics, geographical expansion, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to explore key aspects of the global Shop Equipment market. For instance, the market dynamics section digs deep into the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global Shop Equipment market. With qualitative and quantitative analysis, we help you with thorough and comprehensive research on the global Shop Equipment market. We have also focused on SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the global Shop Equipment market.

Leading players of the global Shop Equipment market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Shop Equipment market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Shop Equipment market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Shop Equipment market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Shop Equipment Market Research Report:

Arex Test Systems, Boston Garage Equipment, Robert Bosch, Continental, Aro Equipment, LKQ Coatings, Istobal, Con Air Equipment, Vehicle Service Group, Gray Manufacturing, Samvit Garage Equipment, Sarveshwari Technologies Limited (SARV), Oil Lube Systems, Guangzhou Jingjia Auto Equipment, Nussbaum Automotive Solutions, BendPak

Global Shop Equipment Market Segmentation by Product:

Lifting Equipment

Body Shop Equipment

Wheel and Tire Service Equipment

Vehicle Diagnostic and Testing Equipment

Washing Equipment

Others

Global Shop Equipment Market Segmentation by Application:

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

The global Shop Equipment market is segmented to allow the readers to gain a detailed perspective of the important elements of the market. The products, technologies, and applications of the market are discussed in great depth. Analysts have studied the factors that are expected to help certain segments flourish while restraining the others. Technological advancements, increasing investments, and innovative approaches have also been discussed in the Shop Equipment research report.

Regional segmentation is an essential part of the Shop Equipment research report. It analyzes the various regions that the market is segmented on the basis of and evaluates the various influencers. Changing political scenarios, impact of national budgets, governing polices, and importance given to global policies by certain regions and countries has also been discussed in this part of the Shop Equipment research report.

Report Objectives

• Analyzing the size of the global Shop Equipment market on the basis of value and volume

• Accurately calculating the market shares, consumption, and other vital factors of different segments of the global Shop Equipment market

• Exploring key dynamics of the global Shop Equipment market

• Highlighting important trends of the global Shop Equipment market in terms of production, revenue, and sales

• Deeply profiling top players of the global Shop Equipment market and showing how they compete in the industry

• Studying manufacturing processes and costs, product pricing, and various trends related to them

• Showing the performance of different regions and countries in the global Shop Equipment market

• Forecasting the market size and share of all segments, regions, and the global market.

Table of Content

1 Shop Equipment Market Overview

1.1 Shop Equipment Product Overview

1.2 Shop Equipment Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Lifting Equipment

1.2.2 Body Shop Equipment

1.2.3 Wheel and Tire Service Equipment

1.2.4 Vehicle Diagnostic and Testing Equipment

1.2.5 Washing Equipment

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Global Shop Equipment Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Shop Equipment Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Shop Equipment Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Shop Equipment Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Shop Equipment Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Shop Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Shop Equipment Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Shop Equipment Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Shop Equipment Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Shop Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Shop Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Shop Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Shop Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Shop Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Shop Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) Impact Will Have a Severe Impact on Global Growth

1.5.1 Covid-19 Impact: Global GDP Growth, 2019, 2020 and 2021 Projections

1.5.2 Covid-19 Impact: Commodity Prices Indices

1.5.3 Covid-19 Impact: Global Major Government Policy

2 Covid-19 Impact on Global Shop Equipment Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Shop Equipment Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Shop Equipment Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Shop Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Shop Equipment Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Shop Equipment Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Shop Equipment Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Shop Equipment Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Shop Equipment as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Shop Equipment Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Shop Equipment Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Covid-19 Impact on Global Shop Equipment Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Shop Equipment Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Shop Equipment Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Shop Equipment Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Shop Equipment Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Shop Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Shop Equipment Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Shop Equipment Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Shop Equipment Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Shop Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Shop Equipment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Shop Equipment Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Shop Equipment Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Shop Equipment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Shop Equipment Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Shop Equipment Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Shop Equipment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Shop Equipment Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Shop Equipment Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Shop Equipment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Shop Equipment Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Shop Equipment Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Shop Equipment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Shop Equipment Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Shop Equipment Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Covid-19 Impact on Global Shop Equipment by Application

4.1 Shop Equipment Segment by Application

4.1.1 Passenger Vehicle

4.1.2 Commercial Vehicle

4.2 Global Shop Equipment Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Shop Equipment Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Shop Equipment Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Shop Equipment Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Shop Equipment by Application

4.5.2 Europe Shop Equipment by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Shop Equipment by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Shop Equipment by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Shop Equipment by Application

5 North America Shop Equipment Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Shop Equipment Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Shop Equipment Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Shop Equipment Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Shop Equipment Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Shop Equipment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Shop Equipment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Shop Equipment Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Shop Equipment Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Shop Equipment Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Shop Equipment Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Shop Equipment Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Shop Equipment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Shop Equipment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Shop Equipment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Shop Equipment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Shop Equipment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Shop Equipment Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Shop Equipment Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Shop Equipment Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Shop Equipment Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Shop Equipment Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Shop Equipment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Shop Equipment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Shop Equipment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Shop Equipment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Shop Equipment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Shop Equipment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Shop Equipment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Shop Equipment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Shop Equipment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Shop Equipment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Shop Equipment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Shop Equipment Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Shop Equipment Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Shop Equipment Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Shop Equipment Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Shop Equipment Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Shop Equipment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Shop Equipment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Shop Equipment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Shop Equipment Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Shop Equipment Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Shop Equipment Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Shop Equipment Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Shop Equipment Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Shop Equipment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Shop Equipment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE Shop Equipment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Shop Equipment Business

10.1 Arex Test Systems

10.1.1 Arex Test Systems Corporation Information

10.1.2 Arex Test Systems Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Arex Test Systems Shop Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Arex Test Systems Shop Equipment Products Offered

10.1.5 Arex Test Systems Recent Development

10.2 Boston Garage Equipment

10.2.1 Boston Garage Equipment Corporation Information

10.2.2 Boston Garage Equipment Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Boston Garage Equipment Shop Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Arex Test Systems Shop Equipment Products Offered

10.2.5 Boston Garage Equipment Recent Development

10.3 Robert Bosch

10.3.1 Robert Bosch Corporation Information

10.3.2 Robert Bosch Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Robert Bosch Shop Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Robert Bosch Shop Equipment Products Offered

10.3.5 Robert Bosch Recent Development

10.4 Continental

10.4.1 Continental Corporation Information

10.4.2 Continental Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Continental Shop Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Continental Shop Equipment Products Offered

10.4.5 Continental Recent Development

10.5 Aro Equipment

10.5.1 Aro Equipment Corporation Information

10.5.2 Aro Equipment Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Aro Equipment Shop Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Aro Equipment Shop Equipment Products Offered

10.5.5 Aro Equipment Recent Development

10.6 LKQ Coatings

10.6.1 LKQ Coatings Corporation Information

10.6.2 LKQ Coatings Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 LKQ Coatings Shop Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 LKQ Coatings Shop Equipment Products Offered

10.6.5 LKQ Coatings Recent Development

10.7 Istobal

10.7.1 Istobal Corporation Information

10.7.2 Istobal Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Istobal Shop Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Istobal Shop Equipment Products Offered

10.7.5 Istobal Recent Development

10.8 Con Air Equipment

10.8.1 Con Air Equipment Corporation Information

10.8.2 Con Air Equipment Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Con Air Equipment Shop Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Con Air Equipment Shop Equipment Products Offered

10.8.5 Con Air Equipment Recent Development

10.9 Vehicle Service Group

10.9.1 Vehicle Service Group Corporation Information

10.9.2 Vehicle Service Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Vehicle Service Group Shop Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Vehicle Service Group Shop Equipment Products Offered

10.9.5 Vehicle Service Group Recent Development

10.10 Gray Manufacturing

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Shop Equipment Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Gray Manufacturing Shop Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Gray Manufacturing Recent Development

10.11 Samvit Garage Equipment

10.11.1 Samvit Garage Equipment Corporation Information

10.11.2 Samvit Garage Equipment Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Samvit Garage Equipment Shop Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Samvit Garage Equipment Shop Equipment Products Offered

10.11.5 Samvit Garage Equipment Recent Development

10.12 Sarveshwari Technologies Limited (SARV)

10.12.1 Sarveshwari Technologies Limited (SARV) Corporation Information

10.12.2 Sarveshwari Technologies Limited (SARV) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Sarveshwari Technologies Limited (SARV) Shop Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Sarveshwari Technologies Limited (SARV) Shop Equipment Products Offered

10.12.5 Sarveshwari Technologies Limited (SARV) Recent Development

10.13 Oil Lube Systems

10.13.1 Oil Lube Systems Corporation Information

10.13.2 Oil Lube Systems Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Oil Lube Systems Shop Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Oil Lube Systems Shop Equipment Products Offered

10.13.5 Oil Lube Systems Recent Development

10.14 Guangzhou Jingjia Auto Equipment

10.14.1 Guangzhou Jingjia Auto Equipment Corporation Information

10.14.2 Guangzhou Jingjia Auto Equipment Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 Guangzhou Jingjia Auto Equipment Shop Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Guangzhou Jingjia Auto Equipment Shop Equipment Products Offered

10.14.5 Guangzhou Jingjia Auto Equipment Recent Development

10.15 Nussbaum Automotive Solutions

10.15.1 Nussbaum Automotive Solutions Corporation Information

10.15.2 Nussbaum Automotive Solutions Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 Nussbaum Automotive Solutions Shop Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Nussbaum Automotive Solutions Shop Equipment Products Offered

10.15.5 Nussbaum Automotive Solutions Recent Development

10.16 BendPak

10.16.1 BendPak Corporation Information

10.16.2 BendPak Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.16.3 BendPak Shop Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 BendPak Shop Equipment Products Offered

10.16.5 BendPak Recent Development

11 Shop Equipment Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Shop Equipment Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Shop Equipment Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Covid-19 Impact: Industry Trends

11.4.2 Covid-19 Impact: Market Drivers

11.4.3 Covid-19 Impact: Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

