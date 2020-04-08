Shunt Reactor Market: Study Provides In-depth Analysis of Shunt Reactor Market along with the Current Trends and Future Estimations (2019 – 2025)

Global Shunt Reactor market size will reach xx million US$ by 2025, from xx million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019-2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Shunt Reactor .

This industry study presents the global Shunt Reactor market size, historical breakdown data (2014-2019) and forecast (2019-2025). The Private Plane production, revenue and market share by manufacturers, key regions and type; The consumption of Shunt Reactor market in volume terms are also provided for major countries (or regions), and for each application and product at the global level.

Market Segmentation

By Voltage Range

Less than 200 KV

200-400 KV

Greater than 400 KV

By Product

Air-core Dry Type

Oil Immersed

By Phase

Single Phase

Three Phase

By Rating

Fixed Shunt Reactor

Variable Shunt Reactor

By Application

Residential

Industrial

By Region

North America

Latin America

Eastern Europe

Western Europe

APEJ

Japan

MEA

Oil-immersed shunt reactor segment to exhibit a strong growth

The oil-immersed shunt reactor segment accounted for 64.8% share of the global shunt reactor market in 2015. This segment is projected to remain dominant over the forecast period, with increasing Y-o-Y growth of 6.7% to 8.9% from 2016 to 2026.

Three phase shunt reactor segment expected to remain dominant over the forecast period

In terms of value and volume, the three phase shunt reactor segment dominated the global shunt reactor market in 2015. The segment is estimated to account for 58.3% market value share by the end of 2016. The segment is projected to remain dominant over the forecast period, with increasing Y-o-Y growth of 6.7% to 9.1% from 2016 to 2026. Increasing number of industrial establishments and growing demand for three phase electricity in manufacturing and assembling facilities are expected to play a major role in the growth of this segment. In terms of revenue growth, the single phase shunt reactor segment is projected to expand at a significantly higher rate than that of the three phase shunt reactor segment in the global shunt reactor market over the forecast period due to expanding electricity transmission and distribution to meet the demand for residential purposes across the globe.

Global shunt reactor market to exhibit a strong growth in developing economies like China and India

From a regional perspective, North America is estimated to account for the highest market value share of 32.4% in 2016. Sales revenue of shunt reactors in APEJ and Latin America is estimated to account for second (24.9%) and third largest shares (16.7%) respectively by 2016 end. Consumption of shunt reactors in APEJ is projected to grow at a higher Y-o-Y growth rate due to expanding power generation and distribution infrastructure to meet the increasing electrical energy demand majorly from industries based in China and India.

Geographic expansion and strategic investments are some of the key strategies adopted by prominent market players in the global shunt reactor market

ABB Ltd., General Electric (ALSTOM), Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., Toshiba Corporation, Siemens AG, Zaporozhtransformator PJSC, Nissin Electric Co. Ltd, and Hyosung Corporation are some of the leading companies operating in the global shunt reactor market. Strategic investments and acquisitions to strengthen revenue generation, geographic expansion through organic growth, and new product development and product support technologies are some of the strategies adopted by key market players to expand their market share.

