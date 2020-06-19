SiC & GaN Power Devices Market (COVID-19) outbreak ||Outlook On Emerging Application, Revolutionary Trends & Potential Growth Strategies 2026

“SiC & GaN Power Devices Market” research report enhanced worldwide COVID19 Impact analysis on Market Size ( Value, Production, Sales, Consumption, Revenue, and Growth Rate ), Gross Margin, Industry Chain, Trends, Top Manufacturers, Development Trends, History and 6 Year Forecast. This SiC & GaN Power Devices Market competitive landscapes provides details by topmost manufactures like ( Infineon, Rohm, Mitsubishi, STMicro, Fuji, Toshiba, Microsemi, United Silicon Carbide Inc., GeneSic, Efficient Power Conversion (EPC), GaN Systems, VisIC Technologies LTD ) with data such as Company Profiles, Trade Sales Volume, Gross, Cost, Industry Share By Type, Product Revenue , Specifications and Contact Information. Besides, SiC & GaN Power Devices industry report helps to analyse competitive developments such as Joint Ventures, Strategic Alliances, Mergers and Acquisitions, New Product Developments, Research and Developments.

Scope of SiC & GaN Power Devices Market: Wide-bandgap semiconductors (WBG or WBGS) are semiconductor materials which have a relatively large band gap compared to typical semiconductors. Silicon Carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN) Power Devices are the mainly used Wide-bandgap semiconductors materials.

Infineon is the largest production Cmpany for , with a production value market share nearly 49.01% in 2016.

used in industry including Consumer Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, Industrial Use and Others. Report data showed that 34.05% of the market demand in Industrial Use, 28.76% in Consumer Electronics in 2016.

There are two kinds of , which are SiC and GaN Power Devices. SiC Power Devices is important in the , with a production revenue market share nearly 91.40% in 2016.

Briefly speaking, in the next few years, industry will be a rapid development industry. Sales of have brought a lot of opportunities, there will more companies enter into this industry, especially in developing countries.

The market was valued at 320 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 3080 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 32.5% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for .

On the basis of product type, this report displays the shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate of each type.

☑ GaN

☑ SiC

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate for each application.

☑ Consumer Electronics

☑ Automotive & Transportation

☑ Industrial Use

☑ Others

Geographically, the report includes the research on production, consumption, revenue, SiC & GaN Power Devices market share and growth rate, and forecast (2020-2026) of the following regions:

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland)

(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland) Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)

(Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam) Central and South America (Brazil, Mexico, Colombia)

(Brazil, Mexico, Colombia) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)

(Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria) United States

China

Japan

India

Other Regions

Key Developments in the SiC & GaN Power Devices Market:

⦿ To describe SiC & GaN Power Devices Introduction, product type and application, market overview, market analysis by countries, SiC & GaN Power Devices market Opportunities, Market Risk, Market Driving Force;

⦿ To analyze the manufacturers of SiC & GaN Power Devices market , with Profile, Main Business, News, Sales, Price, Revenue and Market Share in 2016 and 2020;

⦿ To display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers in Global, with sales, revenue and SiC & GaN Power Devices market share in 2016 and 2020;

⦿ To analyze the key countries by manufacturers, Type and Application, covering North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle-East and South America, with sales, revenue and SiC & GaN Power Devices market share by manufacturers, types and applications;

⦿ To analyze the SiC & GaN Power Devices market Manufacturing Cost, Key Raw Materials and Manufacturing Process etc.

⦿ To analyze the Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream End Users (buyers);

⦿ To describe SiC & GaN Power Devices market sales Channel, Distributors, Traders, Dealers etc.

⦿ To describe SiC & GaN Power Devices market Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, Methodology and Data Source.

