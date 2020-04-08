Siding Market Report, Price, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2020-25

As per the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Siding Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast to 2020-2025”, the global siding market size reached US$ 86.3 Billion in 2019. A siding is a material that is utilized for cladding, insulating and protecting the exterior walls of a building from harsh weather conditions. It is applied on the roof and walls in numerous shapes and styles, such as panels, shakes, shingles, verticals and clapboard, based on the requirements of the user. It assists in improving the aesthetic appeal of a structure and offering thermal efficiency to maintain the temperature of the building. Some of the widely utilized siding materials include vinyl, bricks, stucco, asphalt, aluminum and fiber cement.

Market Trends:

The burgeoning travel and tourism industry, in confluence with the increasing investments in the construction of hotels, is strengthening the growth of the global sliding market. Hotels generally focus on the aesthetics of structures and exteriors. The emerging trend of boutique hotels, which are relatively smaller than tradition hotels but offer ultra-luxury services, is also boosting the overall sales of siding around the world. Apart from this, the utilization of combined siding materials is also gaining traction worldwide as they help in providing a different texture to buildings. Moreover, there is a rise in the demand for siding materials in the construction industry, especially from the residential and commercial constructional projects. In addition to this, the improving distribution channels, along with the easy availability of numerous product variants, have enabled manufacturers to suffice the diverse requirements of consumers. Looking forward, the market value is projected to reach US$ 107.9 Billion by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of around 3.8% during 2015-2025.

Market Breakup by Material:

Fiber Cement

Vinyl

Metal

Stucco

Concrete and stone

Brick

Wood

Amongst these, fiber cement and vinyl are the two major materials.

Market Breakup by End-Use:

Residential

Non-Residential

Healthcare

Education

Hospitality

Retail

Offices

At present, the non-residential sector accounts for the largest market share.

Market Breakup by Application:

New Construction

Repair and Maintenance

Market Region Summary:

Region-wise, North America represents the largest market. Other major markets include Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa.

The competitive landscape of the market has been examined with some of the key players being:

Boral Limited

Georgia-Pacific Wood Products LLC

James Hardie Building Products Inc.

Kingspan Group

Nichiha USA Inc.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation

Döcke Extrusion LLC

Alumasc Group PLC

Ply Gem Industries Inc.

Knauf Gips KG

Etex Group

Lixil Group Corporation

ROCKWOOL Group

& S. Cladding (Wales) Limited T/A National Cladding Wales

Revelstone Cape (Pty) Ltd

Wienerberger AG

