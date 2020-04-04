Silicon Anode Battery Market 2019 Demand, Segments, Trends, Future-Growth, Business-Opportunities, Share, Applications and Forecast till 2024

Silicon Anode Battery Market Insights 2018, is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Silicon Anode Battery industry with a focus on the Global market. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Silicon Anode Battery manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of 2018-2025 global Silicon Anode Battery market covering all important parameters.

manufacturers have been unable to improve the battery capacity as per the requirements. Operations such as video streaming, playing high graphic resolution games along with RAM/ROM utilization, and others reduce battery performance. Moreover, graphite anode’s performance in the lithium-ion batteries reaches its ultimate capacity in almost 1000 cycles. Thereby, replacing graphite with silicon raises the capacity of the battery by 10 times. This is expected to raise the demand for silicon as an anode material in lithium-ion batteries in the long run.

In this course, Russia is currently moving towards import substitution and government initiatives are increasingly impacting the economy across various economic sectors. For instance, in IT sector, the government plans to develop its own operating systems with a view to oust Microsoft’s Windows from its present market. For developing its own consumer electronic devices, such as laptops, tablets, and smartphones, the Russian Ministry of Industry and Commerce has come up with a new plan which outlines various steps Russia needs to take for achieving this substitution.Consumption of Silicon Anode Battery by Automotive Sector to Prevail

In automotive, nano-composite material of silicon in lithium ion battery enhances the battery performance significantly. As a result, silicon anode batteries are deliberated as the next generation battery and they are mostly employed in plug-in hybrid electric vehicle, electric vehicles, hybrid electric vehicles, and electric bicycles. With the growing demand, the need for advanced features is also increasing in the automotive sector. A foremost drawback of silicon anode is the bulging of anode, which ultimately weakens the battery’s performance. For overcoming this drawback, many research labs and universities have contributed much in the development of silicon anodes using nanotechnology, which enhances battery performance. In October 2016, researchers at the University of California advanced a highly porous silicon anode by using a cheap source of silicon such as diatomaceous earth to alter it into silicon dioxide and pure silicon nanoparticles by magnesiothermic reduction.

