Silicon Anode Battery Market Is Expected To Demostrate A Cagr Of 28.6% By 2027 By key players like Amprius Technologies, Daejoo Electronic Materials Co., Ltd., Enevate Corporation, Hitachi Chemical Company, Ltd

The Silicon anode battery is expected to gain tremendous prominence over the years. The developers of the technology are securing significant investments with an aim to develop and commercialize their technologies at the earliest, which would showcase a paradigm shift in consumer electronics technologies. The advantages offered by the Silicon anode battery have influenced several investors to capitalize on the technology, and this is benefiting the developers to progress in producing the batteries. Sila Nanotechnologies, a California based Silicon anode battery developer, has been securing investments since the inception of the company.

The Silicon Anode Battery market was valued at US$ 39.3 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 270.3 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 28.6% from 2020 to 2027.

Recently in 2019, the company raised funding of US$ 45 Mn from Canada Pension Plan Investment Board. The Silicon anode battery developer aims to ramp up its production unit of silicon anode battery and commercialize the same for the consumer electronics industry by the 1st half of 2020. Similarly, Sila Nanotechnologies also secured US$ 170 Mn investment from auto giant Daimler in 2019 for the next generation battery technology i.e., Silicon anode battery.

In addition, in 2018, Sila Nanotechnologies also gained investments from Sutter Hill Ventures towards innovation and production of Silicon anode batteries. Sila Nanotechnologies have been a pioneer in the silicon anode battery market, and the company emphasizes heavily on producing and commercializing the batteries. Thus, with the rising trend of investment scoring among various developers of silicon anode battery, the development and commercialization of the technology are evident. Therefore, increasing investment towards the development of next-generation battery is driving the Silicon anode battery market.

Some of the key players of Silicon Anode Battery Market:

Amprius Technologies, Daejoo Electronic Materials Co., Ltd., Enevate Corporation, Hitachi Chemical Company, Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Nanotek Instruments, Inc., NEXEON LTD., Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd, Sila Nanotechnologies Inc., Zeptor Corporation, and Targray Technology International.

