Silicon Carbide Market Size, Trends, Analysis, Demand, Outlook and Forecast to 2026 Infineon Technologies AG, Cree, Inc., ROHM SEMICONDUCTOR, STMicroelectronics

Global silicon carbide market (SiC) is to register a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. The rise in the market value can be attributed to capability of SIC in Semiconductor to Perform at high voltage & power and high temperature.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global silicon carbide market (SiC) are Infineon Technologies AG, Cree, Inc., ROHM SEMICONDUCTOR, STMicroelectronics, TOSHIBA CORPORATION, GENERAL ELECTRIC, Saint-Gobain, Fuji Electric Co., Ltd., Renesas Electronics Corporation, Dow, GeneSiC Semiconductor Inc., Global Power Technologies Group, Microsemi, Central Semiconductor Corp., SANKEN ELECTRIC CO.,LTD., Bruckewell Technology Corp Taiwan, Ascatron AB, Littelfuse, Inc., Graphensic, Norstel AB, United Silicon Carbide Inc. , among others.

Conducts Overall Global Silicon Carbide Market Segmentation: This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of Global Silicon Carbide Market (SiC) By Device (SIC Discrete Devices, SIC Bare Die), Wafer Size (2 Inch, 4 Inch, 6-Inch and Above), Application (RF Device & Cellular Base Station, Power Grid Device, Flexible Ac Transmission Systems, High-Voltage, Direct Current, Power Supply and Inverter, Lighting Control, Industrial Motor Drive, Flame Detector, EV Motor Drive, EV Charging, Electronic Combat System, Wind Energy, Solar Energy, Others), Vertical (Telecommunication, Energy & Power, Automotive, Renewable Power Generation, Defense, Power Electronics, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026.

Silicon carbide acts as a steel production deoxidizing agent. To generate huge amounts of hot steel together with steel scrap, it is primarily dissolved in oxygen furnace. In contrast to silicomanganese or ferrosilicon, the low sulfur, aluminum and nitrogen content of the item which leads it to a cost-effective material. Silicon carbide has three times the band gap, three times the thermal conductivity, and ten times the critical strength of the electric field compared to silicon.

Market Drivers:

Capability of SIC to perform at high voltage & power and high temperature in semiconductor is driving the growth of the market

Surging preference for motor drives in lining SIC-based devices is helping the market to grow

Use of SIC device in cellular base station and RF is flourishing the market growth

Various supporting rules and regulations of government drives the market growth

Market Restraints:

Less tolerance and high accuracy in component manufacturing hinders the market growth

Suring preference for GAN over SIC restricts the growth of the market

High cost of SIC devices hampers the market growth

In May 2019, OpenGate Capital has completely acquired silicon carbon division from Saint-Gobain. This firm will be renamed as Fiven A/S. This purchase will help in company’s expansion and will increase revenue.

In January 2019, Cree, Inc. has partnered with STMicroelectronics and signed silicon carbide wafer supply agreement. This collaboration involves the supply of Cree’s epitaxial wafers and advanced 150mm silicon carbide bare to STMicroelectronics. This collaboration will help to grow SiC business.

Global silicon carbide market (SiC) is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of silicon carbide market (SiC) for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

