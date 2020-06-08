Silicon Carbide Power Semiconductors Market Analysis with Key Players, Applications, Trends and Forecasts to 2026 Infineon Technologies AG; Texas Instruments Incorporated; STMicroelectronics

Global Silicon Carbide Power Semiconductors Market research report utilizes a SWOT analysis as well as Porter’s Five Forces analysis to reveal the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats. This report is a valuable source of guidance for companies and individuals offering Industry Chain Structure, Business Strategies and Proposals for New Project Investments. The report provides with CAGR value fluctuation during the forecast period of 2018-2025 for the market. Analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates are mentioned in the report. The report also studies the various inhibitors as well as motivators of the Global Silicon Carbide Power Semiconductors Market in both quantitative and qualitative manners in order to provide accurate information to the readers.

Market Analysis: Global Silicon Carbide Power Semiconductors Market

Global silicon carbide power semiconductors market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 1413.95 million by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the significant rise in usage of electronic devices which has been a result of the IoT age.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global silicon carbide power semiconductors market are Infineon Technologies AG; Texas Instruments Incorporated; STMicroelectronics; NXP Semiconductors; Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC; Renesas Electronics Corporation; Broadcom; Hitachi Power Semiconductor Device, Ltd.; Global Power Technologies Group; TOSHIBA CORPORATION; Mitsubishi Electric Corporation; Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.; SEMIKRON; Cree, Inc.; Microchip Technology Inc.; MERSEN; AGC Inc.; Danfoss; DuPont and Dow; GENERAL ELECTRIC; Power Integrations, Inc.; Tokyo Electron Limited; ROHM SEMICONDUCTOR among others.

This report studies Global Silicon Carbide Power Semiconductors Market in Global market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2012 to 2016, and forecast to 2025.

Conducts Overall Global Silicon Carbide Power Semiconductors Market Segmentation: This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of Global Silicon Carbide Power Semiconductors Market By Power Module (Power, Discrete, Others), Device (Module, SiC Bare Die Devices, MOSFET, Diode), Wafer Size (6-inch & Above, 2-inch, 4-inch), Applications (Power Grids, EV Motors, Railway Traction, RF Devices & Cellular Base Stations, Power Supply & Inverter, Industrial Motor Drives, Others), End-Use Industry (Healthcare, Automotive, Consumer Electronics, IT & Telecommunications, Military & Aerospace, Power, Industrial, Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026.

Market Definition: Global Silicon Carbide Power Semiconductors Market

Silicon carbide (SiC) power semiconductors are electronic components made out of silicon and carbide, these components are preferred over conventional silicon, with better electric field strength, band gap providing wider controls management while the device is being manufactured. The usage of this device is preferred over other components due to the above mentioned characteristics, with a variation of SiC available in the market each displaying their unique properties.

Market Drivers:

Rapid rise in demand for energy-efficient portable devices powered with a battery is expected to foster growth of the market

Increased consumption of consumer electronics coupled with a rising preference of wireless communication systems

Increasing demand for the product from a variety of end-use verticals is also expected to foster growth of the market value

Increasing consumption of energy efficient alternatives such as solar panels, electric vehicles which utilize these products is also expected to augment growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Lack in abundance of silicon wafer worldwide is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Large costs associated with the wafers required for the production of these semiconductors is also expected to restrict its adoption

Complications associated with the designing and supplying these products in the logistics cycle is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2019, ROHM SEMICONDUCTOR announced that they had upgraded their product offerings of SiC MOSFET to include ten new products under the “SCT3xxxxxHR series”. The series consists of the industry’s largest AEC-Q101 qualified products offering the highest levels of reliability for automotive applications such as on board chargers and DC/DC converters.

In January 2018, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation announced that they had formulated a new 6.5 kV full SiC power semiconductor module which is designed to offer the highest power density possible amongst the semiconductors rated 1.7 kV-6.5 kV. The power density has been achieved with the help of integration of MOSFET as well as diode on single chip. The company is looking for further advancements in developing more energy effective power modules as per the demand of the market.

Competitive Analysis

Global silicon carbide power semiconductors market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of silicon carbide power semiconductors market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Questions Answered in This Report

What will the Global Silicon Carbide Power Semiconductors Market size be in 2025 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

