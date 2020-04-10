Silicone Adhesives Market Will Generate New Growth Opportunities In Upcoming Year Momentive Performance Materials, Permabond LLC, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd., Sika AG, Wacker Chemie AG

The rising demand for adhesives, which can avert component failures and minimize costly warranty repairs in the automotive sector, has led to a surge in demand for high performance silicone adhesives. Silicone adhesives are exceedingly used in the automotive field in structural fiber-reinforced plastic bonding, glass bonding, structural metal bonding, interior trims, and exterior trims. The growing importance of silicone adhesives in the field of automobiles is anticipated to drive the silicone adhesives market. The spurt in the applications of UV curing technology in the manufacturing sector to promote production speed is anticipated to augment the demand for silicone adhesives in the forecast period. Furthermore, the burgeoning demand for silicone adhesives in the construction sector over sealants, including acrylic, polysulfide, and polyurethane, is projected to further fuel the demand for silicone adhesives. However, the restriction on the emissions of VOC compounds placed by governments and environmental regulatory bodies across the world are likely to hinder the growth of the silicone adhesives to some extent.

Leading Silicone Adhesives Market Players:

3M Company

Delo Industrial Adhesives LLC

B. Fuller Company

Henkel AG & Company, KGaA

Illinois Tool Works Inc.

Momentive Performance Materials

Permabond LLC

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.

Sika AG

Wacker Chemie AG

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global silicone adhesives market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The silicone adhesives market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

