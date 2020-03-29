Silicones Market Growth Opportunity and Industry Revenue Analysis by Major Players, 2014-2025

Skip to content Contact Jewish Market Reports Jewish Market Research News

Silicones Market Scope of the Report: The worldwide market for Silicones is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2018, according to a new study. This report focuses on the Silicones in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Silicones Market, by Form Fluids

Elastomers

Resins Silicones Market, by Application Rubber

Coatings

Emulsions

Sealants

Others (Greases, etc.) Silicones Market, by End-user Industry Consumer Goods

Construction & Architecture

Transportation

Energy

Electrical & Electronics

Paper

Textiles

Others (Health Care, etc.) Silicones Market, by Region North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key Takeaways In terms of volume, the elastomers segment is larger vis-à-vis fluids, as elastomers are used in a wider range of products. However, in terms of value, the fluids segment accounts for higher share than the elastomers segment, as the price of silicone fluids is higher than that of silicone elastomers.

In terms of application, the rubber segment holds higher share vis-à-vis other segments. Emulsions is also a common application of silicones.

Based on end-use industry, consumer goods constitutes major share of the silicones market. It is followed by construction & architecture and electrical & electronics.

In terms of demand, transportation, medical, and personal care industries offer significant potential for silicones

Fluctuation in supply and prices of raw materials is a major hindrance to the market

Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period

