Silicones Market Growth Opportunity and Industry Revenue Analysis by Major Players, 2014-2025

The worldwide market for Silicones is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2018, according to a new study.
This report focuses on the Silicones in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Silicones Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
segmented as follows:
Silicones Market, by Form
Fluids
Elastomers
Resins
Silicones Market, by Application
Rubber
Coatings
Emulsions
Sealants
Others (Greases, etc.)
Silicones Market, by End-user Industry
Consumer Goods
Construction & Architecture
Transportation
Energy
Electrical & Electronics
Paper
Textiles
Others (Health Care, etc.)
Silicones Market, by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of Latin America
Europe
Germany
U.K.
France
Italy
Spain
Russia & CIS
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
GCC
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Key Takeaways
In terms of volume, the elastomers segment is larger vis-à-vis fluids, as elastomers are used in a wider range of products. However, in terms of value, the fluids segment accounts for higher share than the elastomers segment, as the price of silicone fluids is higher than that of silicone elastomers.
In terms of application, the rubber segment holds higher share vis-à-vis other segments. Emulsions is also a common application of silicones.
Based on end-use industry, consumer goods constitutes major share of the silicones market. It is followed by construction & architecture and electrical & electronics.
In terms of demand, transportation, medical, and personal care industries offer significant potential for silicones
Fluctuation in supply and prices of raw materials is a major hindrance to the market
Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period