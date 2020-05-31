Single Cell Genomics and Proteomics Market Major Competitors – Luminex Corporation., Creative Proteomics., Promega Corporation., ProteinSimple
Single Cell Genomics and Proteomics Market report gives key measurements, status of the manufacturers and is a significant source of direction for the businesses and organizations. The report is extremely valuable for mapping the strategies related to production, product launches, costing, inventory, purchasing and marketing. All these factors are of utmost importance when it comes to achieving a success in the competitive marketplace. Thus, the study of this Single Cell Genomics and Proteomics Market report helps businesses to define their own strategies about the improvement in the existing product, modifications to consider for the future product, sales, marketing promotion and distribution of the product in the existing and the new market.
Major competitors currently working in the global single cell genomics and proteomics market is Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Merck KGaA, Danaher., WATERS, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Bruker, General Electric, PerkinElmer Inc, Luminex Corporation., Creative Proteomics., Promega Corporation., ProteinSimple., Yikon Genomics., Takara Bio Inc., Resolution Bioscience, Inc., QIAGEN, Celsee, Inc., 10x Genomics., BD among others.
Ask for Sample Copy of This Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-single-cell-genomics-and-proteomics-market
Global Single Cell Genomics and Proteomics Market By Single Cell Genomics Process Step (Cell isolation, Sample Preparation, Genomics Analysis), Single Cell Genomics Analytical Technology (Tubing PCR, qPCR, Microarray, Next-Generation-Sequencing, Other), Proteomics Components (Instruments, Reagents, Services), Proteomics Reagents (Immunoassay Reagents, Spectroscopy Reagents, Chromatography Reagents, Protein Microarray Reagents, X-Ray Crystallography Reagents, Electrophoresis Reagents, Protein Fractionation Reagents), Proteomics Services & Software (Core Proteomics Services, Bioinformatics Software & Services), Single Cell Genomics Applications (Genomic Variation, Subpopulation Characterization, Circulating Tumor Cells, Cell Differentiation / Reprograming Method, Others), Proteomic Application (Drug Discovery, Disease Diagnosis, Other), End- Users (Academic Institutes, Biopharmaceutical Companies, Clinical Research Institutes), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026
Global single cell genomics and proteomics market is set to witness a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing application of single cell analysis in genomics & proteomics and developments in mass spectrometry-based proteomics are the factor for the market growth.
Market Definition:
Single-cell genomics is a method for investigating the heterogeneity of cells and identifying new molecular characteristics related to clinical results. This strategy enables the complexity of cell variety to be identified in a sample without the loss of data that happens when analyzing multicellular or bulk tissue samples. Proteomics is the study of protein structure and functions used in drug development, diagnosis, and disease therapy. They are mainly used to assess protein manufacturing rates, protein participation in metabolic processes, protein interaction with each other, and protein alteration.
Market Drivers
- Growing demand for personalized medicine will drive the market growth
- Rising pharmaceutical and biotechnology R&D expenses and government funding for proteomics acts as a market driver
- Growth of latest protocols and reagents used for downstream evaluation to maximize DNA / RNA distortion from single cells will also enhance the growth of this market
- Technological advancement is another factor boosting this market growth
Market Restraints
- High cost of proteomics instruments will restrict the growth of this market
- Lack of skilled and trained professionals will also hamper the market growth
If You Have Any Query, Ask Our Experts @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-single-cell-genomics-and-proteomics-market
Segmentation:
By Single Cell Genomics Process Step
- Cell isolation
- Sample Preparation
- Genomics Analysis
By Single Cell Genomics Analytical Technology
- Tubing PCR
- qPCR, Microarray
- Next-Generation-Sequencing
- Other
By Proteomics Components
- Instruments
- Microarray
- Spectrometry
- NMR Spectrometry
- Mass Spectrometry
- X-ray Crystallography
- Chromatography
- Supercritical Fluid Chromatography
- Affinity Chromatography
- Ion Chromatography
- HPLC Systems
- Electrophoresis
- Surface Plasmon Resonance
- Protein Fractionation Reagents
- Reagents
- Microarray
- Spectroscopy
- X-ray Crystallography
- Chromatography
- Electrophoresis
- Immunoassay
- Protein Fractionation Reagents
- Services
By Proteomics Reagents
- Immunoassay Reagents
- Spectroscopy Reagents
- Chromatography Reagents
- Protein Microarray Reagents
- X-Ray Crystallography Reagents
- Electrophoresis Reagents
- Protein Fractionation Reagents
By Proteomics Services & Software
- Core Proteomics Services
- Protein Identification Services
- Protein Characterization Services
- Quantitative Proteomics Services
- Protein Purification Services
- Protein Separation Services
- Protein Sequencing Services
- Custom Assay Services
- Bioinformatics Software & Services
- Bioinformatics Services
- Bioinformatics Tools
- Bioinformatics Databases
By Single Cell Genomics Applications
- Genomic Variation
- Subpopulation Characterization
- Circulating Tumor Cells
- Cell Differentiation / Reprograming Method
- Others
By Proteomic Application
- Drug Discovery
- Disease Diagnosis
- Other
By End-Users
- Academic Institutes
- Biopharmaceutical Companies
- Clinical Research Institutes
By Geography
- North America
- US.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- Italy
- UK.
- France
- Spain
- Netherlands
- Belgium
- Switzerland
- Turkey
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Thailand
- Indonesia
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
- Middle East and Africa
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
Key Developments in the Market:
- In March 2019, Summa Equity announced the acquisition of Olink Proteomics so they can develop precision medicine with the help of proteomics which will help them to advance healthcare. This will also provide opportunity to the company so they can improve patient treatment and will enhance their operations in the market
- In March 2017, Takara Bio USA Holdings, Inc announced the acquisition of WaferGen Bio-systems, Inc. This acquisition will help the company to use WaferGen single-cell insulation and processing techniques with their RNA-seq and T-cell (TCR) profiling techniques. This will also expand their offer in genetic analysis
Competitive Analysis:
Global single cell genomics and proteomics market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of single cell genomics and proteomics market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Reasons to Purchase this Report
- Current and future of global single cell genomics and proteomics market outlook in the developed and emerging markets
- The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period
- Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period
- The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players
Customization of the Report:
- All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level
- All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)
Browse Complete Table of Contents @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-single-cell-genomics-and-proteomics-market