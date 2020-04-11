Single-Use Bioprocessing Market Trends, Development, Demand and Forecast 2020-2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group titled, “Single-Use Bioprocessing Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, The global single-use bioprocessing market was worth US$ 3.9 Billion in 2019. Single-use bioprocessing is a rapidly evolving technology that is designed for one-time use to manufacture biopharmaceutical products. This is extensively employed in various therapies including vaccines, biosimilars, monoclonal antibodies, stem cells, and gene and cell therapies. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 9.4 Billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 15.8 % during 2020-2025.

Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/single-use-bioprocessing-market/requestsample

Some of the major key players in the market are: Applikon Biotechnology, Boehringer Ingelheim, Cesco Bioengineering Company, Corning Inc., Danaher Corporation, Entegris, Eppendorf AG, Finesse Solutions In., GE Healthcare, Infors, Merck Millipore, Rentschler Biotechnologie, Sartorius Stedim Biotech, Thermo Fisher Scientific, 3M Company, etc.

Single-use bioprocessing systems offer numerous advantages, such as increased productivity of manufacturing processes at reduced cost and automation, along with the ease of disposal with minimal risk of cross-contamination. Besides this, the increasing penetration of disposable devices in biopharmaceutical manufacturing has prompted manufacturers to advance the bioprocessing solutions. They aid in developing analytical models for predicting errors and improving accuracy during medical procedures, resulting in the high adoption rate of single-use technology (SUT) across the globe. Also, with a rise in the demand for single-use bioprocessing materials, several companies are entering into mergers and acquisitions (M&A). For instance, Merck KGaA recently demonstrated three new single-use products for bioprocessing that will make bioprocessing safer and more efficient than conventional methods. Moreover, the advent of automation in bioprocessing will help in developing analytical models that can predict and improve process parameters to enhance product yields, which is expected to create a positive outlook for the market in the coming years.

Buy full report with table of contents: https://www.imarcgroup.com/single-use-bioprocessing-market

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:

1. Media Bags and Containers

2. Filtration Assemblies

3. Single-Use Bioreactors

4. Disposable Mixers

5. Others

Breakup by Application:

1. Filtration

2. Storage

3. Cell Culture

4. Mixing

5. Purification

Breakup by End-Use:

1. Upstream

2. Fermentation

3. Downstream

Breakup by End-User:

1. Biopharmaceutical Manufacturers

2. Life Science R&D

3. Others

Breakup by Region:

1. Europe

2. Asia Pacific

3. North America

4. Latin America

5. Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance

• Market Outlook

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Competitive Structure

• Profiles of Key Players

Note 1 :- As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Note 2 :- If you want to need latest primary and secondary data (2020-25) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report. We deliver report with-in 24 hours.

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/

Email: [email protected]

USA: +1-631-791-1145

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group