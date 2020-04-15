Skin Aesthetic Devices Market Worth US$4,332.90 million in 2027

According to The Insight Partners market research study titled ‘Skin Aesthetic Devices Market – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product,treatment and End User,the global skin aesthetic devices market is expected to reach US$ 4,332.90 Mn in 2027 from US$ 1,797.49 Mn in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 11.7% from 2020-2027.The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global skin aesthetic devicesmarket and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

The skin aesthetic devices market by productis segmented intolaser skin resurfacing devices, nonsurgical skin tightening devices, micro-needling products and light therapy device. In 2019, the laser skin resurfacing devices held the largest share of the market, by product. Also, nonsurgical skin tightening devices segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the coming years owing to increasing adoption of integrated systems across the globe.The large share of laserskin resurfacing devices can be attributed to various advantages as this device reduce the appearance of fine lines, age spots, and wrinkles on the face; make the skin tone and texture even; and tone down the acne scars. Such advantages of the laser resurfacing process are likely to contribute to the growth of the market for this segment in the coming years. On the other hand, the nonsurgical skin tightening devicesis anticipated to witness thehighest growth rate during the forecast period. The treatments provided through the use of the most of the nonsurgical skin tightening devices are quick and efficient, and are associated with low downtime. As a result, the increasing popularity of skin tightening treatments is expected to contribute to the growth of the market for this segment over the years to come.

Get sample PDF copy at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00005399/

Factors such as increase in number of cosmetic surgeries and rising preference toward minimally invasive procedures are expected to upsurge the market growth. However, high cost of surgeries along with clinical risks and complications associated with aesthetic procedures is likely to hamper the growth of the market.

Some of the prominent players operating in skin aesthetic devices market are, LUMENIS, Cutera inc., Merz Pharma, Candela Corporation, Sciton, inc., Fotona, Venus Concept, Allergan plc., Cynosure, Alma Lasers. The market players are focused towards launching new products in order to sustain their position in the market. For instance, in Sep 2019, Cutera Inc.received product approval for its truSculpt iD, body sculpting platform from Health Canada. Through this approval, the company can distribute its newly approved product in Canada.

The report segments the global skin aesthetic devicesmarket as follows:

Global Skin Aesthetic Devices Market – By Product

Laser Skin Resurfacing Devices

Nonsurgical Skin Tightening Devices

Micro-Needling Products

Light Therapy Device

Global Skin Aesthetic Devices Market – By Treatment

Laser Skin Tightening

Instant Rejuvenation

Body Contouring

Laser Lipo

Other Treatments

Global Skin Aesthetic Devices Market – By End User

Hospitals and Aesthetic Clinics

Medical Spas and Beauty Salons

Home Settings

Global Skin Aesthetic DevicesMarket – By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe U.K. Germany France Italy Spain

Asia Pacific (APAC) Japan China India Australia South Korea

Middle East & Africa (MEA) South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia

South & Central America (SCAM) Brazil Argentina



Purchase Copy of This Report at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00005399/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]