Sky Rocketing Growth in Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market with Higher CAGR of 27.0% to hit by $ 8,707.73 million By Regions, Type and Application with Sales and Revenue Analysis

The healthcare fraud analytics market was valued at US$ 1,331.09 million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 27.0% from 2020 to 2027 to reach US$ 8,707.73 million by 2027. Driving factors of the healthcare fraud analytics market are rising number of healthcare fraudulent cases across the globe and growing health insurance industry are expected to boost the market growth over the years. However, concerns regarding healthcare fraud analytics is likely to have negative impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

Leading players of Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market:

Conduent Inc., DXC Technology, Scioinspire, Corp., FICO, Optum, Inc., SAS Institute, Pondera Solutions, Lexisnexis Risk Solutions, Whitehatai, Cotiviti, Inc.

The “Global Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Healthcare Fraud Analytics market with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of the global Healthcare Fraud Analytics market with detailed market segmentation by service, technology, industry vertical, and geography. The global Healthcare Fraud Analytics market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

Segmentation by Application:

Insurance Claims Review

Pharmacy Billing Misuse

Payment Integrity

Medical Identity Theft

Other Applications

Segmentation by End User:

Government Agencies

Private Insurance Payers

Third-party Service Providers

Employers

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Healthcare Fraud Analytics market based on the service, technology, and industry vertical. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Healthcare Fraud Analytics market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM).

The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

