Sky Rocketing Growth in Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Market Forecast Report: By Regions, Type and Application with Sales and Revenue Analysis

Preimplantation genetic diagnosis (PGD) also referred as embryo screening, is a branch of genetics involves in genetic testing of embryo through in-vitro fertilization (IVF). PGD eliminates risk of selective pregnancy termination for couples who are at substantial risk of transferring serious genetic, chromosomal, or hereditary disorders such as spinal muscular atrophy and cystic fibrosis. The global PGD market size is estimated to be $79.5 million in 2015 and expected to reach $121.5 million registering a CAGR of 6.14% from 2016 to 2022.

Some of the key players of Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Market:

Reprogenetics, LLC, Genea Limited, Illumina, Inc., Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Natera, Inc., PerkinElmer, Inc., Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Genesis Genetics Ltd., and Reproductive Genetics Innovations LLC.

The Global Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

Segmentation by Test type:

Chromosomal abnormalities

Gender selection

X-linked diseases

Aneuploidy

Single gene disorders

Others

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2026 for overall Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

