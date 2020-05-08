Slump in Production of High Speed Steel (HSS) Amidst Covid-19 Outbreak to Diminish Prospects of Sales

Global High Speed Steel (HSS) Market Growth Projection

The new report on the global High Speed Steel (HSS) market is an extensive study on the overall prospects of the High Speed Steel (HSS) market over the assessment period. Further, the report provides a thorough understanding of the key dynamics of the High Speed Steel (HSS) market including the current trends, opportunities, drivers, and restraints. The report introspects the micro and macro-economic factors that are expected to nurture the growth of the High Speed Steel (HSS) market in the upcoming years and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the High Speed Steel (HSS) . In addition, the report offers valuable insights pertaining to the supply chain challenges market players are likely to face in the upcoming months and solutions to tackle the same.

The report suggests that the global High Speed Steel (HSS) market is projected to reach a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% through the forecast period (2019-2029). The key indicators such as the year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth and CAGR growth of the High Speed Steel (HSS) market are discussed in detail in the presented report. This data is likely to provide readers an understanding of qualitative and quantitative growth prospects of the High Speed Steel (HSS) market over the considered assessment period.

Segmentation of the High Speed Steel (HSS) Market

Segment by Type, the High Speed Steel (HSS) market is segmented into

HSS Milling Tools

HSS Drilling Tools

HSS Tapping Tools

HSS Reaming & Counterboring Tools

HSS Gear Cutting Tools

HSS Broaching Tools

Segment by Application, the High Speed Steel (HSS) market is segmented into

Automobile Industry

Aircraft Industry

Oil & Gas Industry

Machinery Industry

Shipping Building Industry

Rail transport Industry

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The High Speed Steel (HSS) market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the High Speed Steel (HSS) market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and High Speed Steel (HSS) Market Share Analysis

High Speed Steel (HSS) market competitive landscape provides details and data information by manufacturers. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on production capacity, price, revenue of High Speed Steel (HSS) by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on production, revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue, and the production capacity, price, revenue generated in High Speed Steel (HSS) business, the date to enter into the High Speed Steel (HSS) market, High Speed Steel (HSS) product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

Sandvik AB

Nachi-Fujikoshi

OSG

Kennametal

YG-1 Tool

Walter AG

Tiangong International

Shanghai Tool Works

Sumitomo Electric Industries

TDC Cutting Tools

Harbin No.1 Tool Manufacturing

Harbin Measuring & Cutting Tool

Tivoly

Addison

Chengliang Tools

Sutton Tools

Henan Yigong Zuanye

Raymond(JK Files)

LMT Onsrud LP

DeWALT

Guhring

Jore Corporation

Somta Tools

