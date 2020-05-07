Slump in Production of NDT Equipment Amidst Covid-19 Outbreak to Diminish Prospects of Sales
Global NDT Equipment Market Growth Projection
The new report on the global NDT Equipment market is an extensive study on the overall prospects of the NDT Equipment market over the assessment period. Further, the report provides a thorough understanding of the key dynamics of the NDT Equipment market including the current trends, opportunities, drivers, and restraints. The report introspects the micro and macro-economic factors that are expected to nurture the growth of the NDT Equipment market in the upcoming years and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the NDT Equipment . In addition, the report offers valuable insights pertaining to the supply chain challenges market players are likely to face in the upcoming months and solutions to tackle the same.
The report suggests that the global NDT Equipment market is projected to reach a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% through the forecast period (2019-2029). The key indicators such as the year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth and CAGR growth of the NDT Equipment market are discussed in detail in the presented report. This data is likely to provide readers an understanding of qualitative and quantitative growth prospects of the NDT Equipment market over the considered assessment period.
The report clarifies the following doubts related to the NDT Equipment market:
- How has the growth of end-use industry 1 impacted the growth of the NDT Equipment market?
- Why are market players eyeing opportunities in region 1 and region 2?
- How are companies in the NDT Equipment market reducing their environmental footprint?
- How is the COVID-19 pandemic likely to affect the global NDT Equipment market?
- What is the scope for innovation in the current NDT Equipment market landscape?
Segmentation of the NDT Equipment Market
The following manufacturers are covered:
NDT Global
Eddify Technologies
GE Measurement and Control
Nikon Metrology
Phoenix Inspection Systems
Fujifilm Electronic Materials
Comet Group
Magnetic Analysis
Creaform
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Magnetic Particle Testing
Visual Testing
Liquid Penetrant Testing
Radiographic Testing
Ultrasonic Testing
Other techniques
Segment by Application
Oil & gas
Manufacturing
Aerospace
Automotive
Power generation
Other applications
Vital Information Enclosed in the Report
- Market structure in various regions
- Impact of the evolving environmental and regulatory norms on the NDT Equipment market
- COVID-19 impact on the NDT Equipment market
- Recent mergers, collaborations, acquisitions, and strategic alliances
- Business prospects of leading players in the NDT Equipment market
- The projected growth of each market segment and sub-segment