Smart Agriculture Market is projected to be worth US$ 30.01 billion by 2025: Raven Industries, Inc., Semiosbio Technologies Inc., SST Development Group, Inc

Smart Agriculture Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecast by product type and application, smart agriculture market is expected to grow US$ 30.01 billion by 2025 from US$ 11.30 billion in 2016. Smart agriculture can be defined as an application of new generation techniques into the traditional agriculture practices. The smart agriculture concept is anticipated to bring in another green revolution around the world. The smart agriculture system comprises of the real potential to facilitate more sustainable and productive agricultural production, through better precision and resource – optimization approach.

Some of the remarkable acquisitions and partnership in this industry includes acquisition of Precision Planting LLC of the Climate Corporation by the AGCO Corporation. Through this acquisition the company aims to strengthen its global leadership in planting technology and solidify its position for professional farmers as a full line partner across the globe. Furthermore, the company Ag leader technologies teamed up with the New Leader Technologies (a division of Highway Equipment Co.) to specialize in precise and responsible nutrient application in North America with the recent introduction of the NL5000 G5 Crop Nutrient Applicator.

The global smart agriculture market by geography is segmented into six region including north America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America. APAC is expected to account for the largest share of the global smart agriculture market in 2016, followed by Europe. Germany and UK being two key countries in Europe. APAC will lead smart agriculture market in this region and is also expected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period from 2017 to 2025. The report profiles key players such AGCO Corporation, Ag Junction Inc., AG Leader Technology, Deere & Company, Raven Industries, Inc., Semiosbio Technologies Inc., SST Development Group, Inc., Teejet Technologies, Topcon Precision Agriculture and Trimble Navigation Limited, among others.

Key trend which will predominantly effect the smart agriculture market in coming year is upcoming technological advancement in this field. It is predicted that the upcoming technological advancements in this industry would enable the farmers to regulate the requirements of a crop at any explicit location and instant in a way that will be increasingly accurate, and from a distance. The companies that survive in the ecosystem would be on account of innovations and to support the development and adoption of smart agriculture techniques. The future technological advancement in the smart agriculture is expected to ease out the lengthy procedures involved in crop production and also support in making the supply chain of smart agriculture market more effective. The needs and wants of customer increase each passing day and to meet such rapidly increasing demands, it has become very important to adopt technologies that provide better result in less time and cost.

Global smart agriculture market has been categorized by Product type majorly into three categories; hardware, software and services. The hardware segment further comprises of sensors based monitoring system, smart detection systems, GPS enabled ranging system and drones. Whereas the services segment comprises of supply chain management, climate information and other (System Integration, Maintenance and Consulting Service). The software and services market is expected to witness highest growth rates, whereas the hardware segment is expected to grow at a moderate growth rate.

Global Smart Agriculture Market – By Application

Precision Farming

Livestock Monitoring

Yield Monitoring

Soil Heath Monitoring

Irrigation System

VRT (Variable Rate Technology)

Asset Management

Smart Greenhouse

Others

Reasons To Buy

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global smart agriculture market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the smart agriculture market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution. Examine the political, economic, social and technology impact of the five regions namely: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America.



