Smart Agriculture Market : Key Facts and Forecast Predictions Presented Until 2025

Global Smart Agriculture Market to reach USD 17.9 billion by 2025. Global Smart Agriculture Market valued approximately USD 7.1 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 12.5% over the forecast period 2017-2025. The demand for smart technologies such as Big Data, cloud-based services, GPS, and the IoT is gaining pace in the agriculture Market. Driven by the rising need for high precision crop analysis, automated farming techniques, and collection of data from the field, the world is likely to witness the agriculture Market get smarter with the implementation of technologies in the coming years. Data thus derived from implementing smart technologies can help farmers yield high quality and larger quantity of crops. Besides rising population, which triggers demand for food, the global smart agriculture Market is expected to gain from favorable government initiatives. However, the journey is likely to be more difficult in underdeveloped economy where the agriculture sector is reeling under lack of knowledge among farmers. The high cost of smart devices is making the matter worse. Nevertheless, in the coming years the Market is likely to gain from the rising penetration of high-speed internet even in remote areas.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry

The regional analysis of Global Smart Agriculture Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. the dominance was with the smart agriculture Market in North America, which held over 44.14% of the overall Market in 2016. Extensive researches funded by governments across the region to minimize human involvement and boost crop yield has fueled the demand for smart agriculture technologies in North America. Europe emerged as the second-leading and is expected to continue exhibiting lucrative Market opportunities. In the U.K. especially the Market is forecast to witness accelerated pace of gains as the government make huge investments in the research and development of robust technologies. Besides this, rate of growth in Italy is predicted to remain high through the forecast period. During the same time, the Asia Pacific smart agriculture Market is forecast to rise at an influential rate. Countries such as Japan, China, and Australia will strong agriculture sector are expected to emerge at the fore of the regional Market. China held the leading share in the Asia Pacific smart agriculture Market. However, in the forthcoming years Japan is expected to showcase more attractive opportunities for the Market.

The objective of the study is to define Market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the Market within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the Market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

Major market players in Smart Agriculture Market are Deere & Company, Trimble, Agco, Agjunction, Raven Industries, Delavai, AG Leader Technology., Teejet Technology, Topcon Positioning System, Geosys, Dairy Master and so on.

Smart Agriculture Market Segmentation:

By Offering:

*Hardware

*Software

*Services

By Agriculture Type:

*Precision Monitoring

*Livestock Monitoring

*Smart Greenhouse

*Fish Farm Monitoring

By Application:

*Precision Farming Application

*Livestock Monitoring Application

*Fish Farming Application

*Smart Green House Application

By Region:

North America

*USA

*Canada

Europe

*Germany

*U.K.

*France

*Italy

*Rest of Europe

APAC

*China

*India

*Japan

*Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

*Latin America

*Middle East & Africa

