Smart City Platform Market Global Trends with Industry Growth to 2027 – Cisco, GENERAL ELECTRIC, Huawei, IBM, Intel, Microsoft, Nokia, SAP SE, Siemens AG, Verizon Wireless

With the evolution of smart city projects, the demand for smart city platform is expected to surge during the forecast period. A smart city platform provides the integral capability to provide coordination of data, application, and services that are across the operational domain. Vendors are focused on the development of compatible platforms by multiple partnerships and to ensure the platform meets the need of future conditions of environment, economic, and services. IoT platforms are an essential part of the smart city ecosystem. A smart city platform is defined as a framework for sensing, for integration, for communication, and for intelligent decision making. The smart city platform enhances the capabilities for cloud computing, analytics, legacy data, streamed data, connected devices, network, and others. It has wide application in transportation, infrastructure, utilities, and others.

The increasing investments by governments for smart cities projects are expected to drive the global smart city platform market. The rising concern for public safety, effective transport & infrastructure management, and others are significantly creating a need for advanced smart city platforms. The continuous developments in developing countries of the Asia Pacific such as China and India are expected to witness high demand for smart city platform during the forecast period.

Key Players Influencing the Market

Cisco

GENERAL ELECTRIC

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

IBM Corporation

Intel Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Nokia Corporation

SAP SE

Siemens AG

Verizon Wireless

The global smart city platform market is segmented on the basis of platform, service, and application. Based on platform, the market is segmented as Connectivity Management Platform, Integration Platform, Device Management Platform, Data Management Platform, and Security Platform. On the basis of service the market is segmented as Infrastructure Monitoring and Management, Consulting and Architecture Designing, and Deployment and Training. The market on the basis of application is classified as Smart Utilities, Smart Transportation, Public Safety, and Infrastructure Management.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting Smart City Platform market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the Global Smart City Platform Market report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Smart City Platform market based on the type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Smart City Platform market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

