Smart Door Lock Market to Witness Robust Expansion by 2025

Global “Smart Door Lock Market 2020-2025” Research Report categorizes the global Smart Door Lock by key players, product type, applications and regions,etc. The report also covers the latest industry data, key players analysis, market share, growth rate, opportunities and trends, investment strategy for your reference in analyzing the global Smart Door Lock.

According to this study, over the next five years the Smart Door Lock market will register a 23.4%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 10730 million by 2025, from $ 4620.7 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Smart Door Lock business, shared in Chapter 3.

Top Manufactures in Global Smart Door Lock Includes:

ASSA ABLOY

Guangdong Be-Tech

Allegion

Spectrum Brands

Master Lock

Dormakaba Group

Sargent and Greenleaf

MIWA Lock

Dessmann

Samsung

Jiangmen Keyu Intelligence

Guangdong Level Intelligent Lock

Adel

Honeywell

Locstar

Tenon

nello

SALTO

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Electronic Cipher Locks

Fingerprint Locks

Z-wave Locks

Wi-Fi Locks

Bluetooth Low Energy Locks

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Household

Commercial

Others

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

