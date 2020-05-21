Smart Electricity Industry 2020-2025 Market Size, Share, Emerging Trend, Types, Top Key Player Analysis and Forecast Research

The Global Smart Electricity Market is expected to show stable growth over the forecast period of 2020-2025.The major drivers of the market are government initiatives to increase the number of smart city projects, high efficiency, lesser energy consumption.

On the basis of application,smart electricity market is segmented into residential, commercial, and industrial. The residential sector is expected to drive the growth of the market owing to growing smart grid adoptions.

Regionally,Asia Pacific holds the highest share of the market owing to strict government regulations followed by Europe and North America.

Key players covered in the report

ABB Ltd, General Electric Company, Holley Metering Ltd, Elster Group, Iskraemeco, ItronInc.,Landis+Gyr, Schneider Electric and others..

End of the report

