Smart Hospitals Market Update: Key Business Segments Spiral Up Again

Smart hospitals are aimed to improve, redesign or rebuild hospitals with clinical processes, infrastructure and management systems using digitized networking infrastructure. The smart hospitals provide extensive services to achieve a better healthcare infrastructure and operational efficiency. Implementations of these digital solutions help to make a hospital paperless and have complete alignment of clinical processes & management systems.

The growth of smart hospital market can be attributed to increasing demand for machine learning, artificial intelligence and cloud computing services. Additionally, the increasing government spending on healthcare infrastructure is expected to novel opportunities for the global smart hospital market over the forecast period.

The key players influencing the market are:

IBM

Oracle

SAS Institute Inc.

Accenture

IQVIA

Cognizant

MaxisIT

TAKE Solutions Limited

Wipro Limited

SCIOInspire, Corp

The “Global Smart Hospital Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the healthcare industry with a focused global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global smart hospital market with detailed market segmentation by component, technology, application, connectivity and geography. The global smart hospital market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report provides a detailed overview on the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global smart hospital based on component, technology, application, and connectivity. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall smart hospital market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

North America followed by Europe, is expected to dominate the smart hospital market in the global arena due to the rising adoption of healthcare IT solutions & real time patient management systems and increasing number of skilled IT experts in the region. The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to show a significant growth rate during the forecast period due to the increasing governments’ initiatives for the implementation of IT solutions in healthcare, in the region.

