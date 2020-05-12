Smart Luggage and Tracking Technologies Market 2020 Scrutinized in New Research by COWAROBOT, Delsey, Floatti Inc

The Smart Luggage and Tracking Technologies Market report aims to provide an overview of with detailed market segmentation by nature, form, application, distribution channel category and geography. The market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Smart Luggage and Tracking Technologies market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Smart luggage are the traditional bags and suitcases that are incorporated with several electronic components thus, facilitating identification, tracking and improved security for the luggage. The luggage is integrated with GPS capabilities and allow communication with the user’s smartphone with the BLE (bluetooth low energy) technology. Through the help of smartphone applications, the users can continuously tract and locate the whereabouts of their luggage anywhere around the world.

Top Key Players:- COWAROBOT, Delsey, Floatti Inc, HORIZN STUDIOS, JRSK, Inc. (Away), Lumos, Modobag, Planet Traveler USA, Samsara Luggage, Samsonite IP Holdings S.AR.L

The advancements in communications and sensing technologies is one of the major factors anticipated to gain traction in the smart luggage and tracking technologies market. Further, the increasing use of smartphone along with growing penetration of the Internet is also anticipated to boost the smart luggage and tracking technologies market growth. However, the high cost involved is likely to deter the growth of the smart luggage and tracking technologies market.

The report highlights key growth strategies adopted by these players of the Smart Luggage and Tracking Technologies industry, including details such as financial overview, product/ services offered, notable developments, and SWOT analysis.

The global smart luggage and tracking technologies market is segmented on the basis of technology, application, and distribution channel. Based on technology, the smart luggage and tracking technologies market is divided into connectivity, sensors, SIM cards, USB charging, and others. Based on application, the smart luggage and tracking technologies market is segmented as real-time tracking, texting alerts, remote locking, digital scaling, and others. Further, based on the distribution channel, the market is segmented as factory outlets, online, specialist retailers, and others.

The report analyzes factors affecting Smart Luggage and Tracking Technologies market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Smart Luggage and Tracking Technologies market in these regions.

