Smart Meter Data Management Market SWOT Analysis and Key Growth Methodologies By 2023|key players like Oracle Corporation,Arad Group,Trilliant Holdings, Inc.,Elster Group GmbH,Itron,Siemens AG

A smart meter is an electronic device that records energy consumption in intervals and communicates it on a frequent basis for monitoring and billing. This device consists of hardware and software components. Hardware components of a smart meter include handheld devices, meter, hubs, storage devices, transceivers, powerline communication (PLC) modems, LCD display, and others, while software consists of smart meter includes meter data management system, meter data analytics software, network management software, and others. Smart meters also require frequent maintenance, upgradation, and other services in its lifespan.

Growth in demand for smart meters across the world to efficiently use energy sources and monitor energy consumptions drives the market growth. Further, supportive rules and regulations, as well as initiatives undertaken by the governing bodies of the nations, boosts the demand for smart meter data management products worldwide. However, the high cost of these meters and management of high volumes of data can be concerning factors that impact the market development. Nevertheless, increasing volume of meter data and high demand for predictive analysis are expected to offer considerable growth opportunities for the smart meter data management market.

The global smart meter data management market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment type, and region. Based on component, the market is bifurcated into software and services. The software segment is further segmented into meter data management system (MDMS), meter data analytics (MDA), and software communication. Services are further studied across consulting, project management, implementation and integration, and other support services. The MDMS market is further segmented into electric, gas, and water segments based on their application.

Based on deployment type, the smart meter data management market is divided into cloud based and on-premise. Regionally, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The major manufacturers covered in this report:

Oracle Corporation,Arad Group,Trilliant Holdings, Inc.,Elster Group GmbH,Itron,Siemens AG,Aclara Technologies LLC,Enoro,ElectSolve Technology Solutions & Services, Inc.,Landis+Gyr

Scope of the Report:

The research on the Smart Meter Data Management market concentrates on extracting valuable data on swelling investment pockets, significant growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help understand business owners what their competitors are doing best to stay ahead in the competition. The research also segments the Smart Meter Data Management market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2016–2023. Detailed analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, which include charts, tables, and infographics.

For more clarity on the real potential of the Smart Meter Data Management market for the forecast period 2016–2023, the study provides vital intelligence on major opportunities, threats, and challenges posed by the industry. Additionally, a strong emphasis is laid on the weaknesses and strengths of a few prominent players operating in the same market. Quantitative assessment of the recent momentum brought about by events such as collaborations, acquisition and mergers, product launches and technology innovation empower product owners, as well as marketing professionals and business analysts make a profitable decision to reduce cost and increase their customer base.

Geographically, this report focuses on product sales, value, market share, and growth opportunity in key regions such as United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, and India.

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What is the estimated growth rate of the market for the forecast period 2016–2023? What will be the market size during the estimated period? What are the key driving forces responsible for shaping the fate of the Smart Meter Data Management market during the forecast period? Who are the major market vendors and what are the winning strategies that have helped them occupy a strong foothold in the Smart Meter Data Management market? What are the prominent market trends influencing the development of the Smart Meter Data Management market across different regions? What are the major threats and challenges likely to act as a barrier in the growth of the Smart Meter Data Management market? What are the major opportunities the market leaders can rely on to gain success and profitability?

