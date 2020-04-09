Smart Mining Market Growth Strategies & Future Analysis with Top Players ABB Ltd., Alastri, Atlas Copco, Caterpillar Inc., Cisco Systems Inc

Smart mines with already incorporated technologies can automate their operations quickly than those who are lagging in technological adoption. By the implementation of advanced technologies, mining operators can expand their current wireless network of embedded sensors. For instance, the installation of automation software enables the operator to monitor static and moving assets remotely and program automated interaction between both.

The smart mining market accounted for US$ 9.8 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.9% over the forecast period 2020-2027, to account for US$ 38.5 billion by 2027.

Although 77% of mining companies are in the beginning stage of their digital transformation journey, most of the mining companies have already taken significant initiatives to introduce IIoT in operation. For instance, the Bulgarian Chelopech, an underground gold, and copper mine, operated by Canadian firm Dundee Precious Metals, is adopting modernization, digitization, and introduction of a mobile IP network (with companies such as Dassault Systèmes GEOVIA, Sandvik, and Cisco for the connectivity and network part) for uninterrupted and productive services.The introduction of IIoT helps to attain an increase in production, better and cheaper communication possibilities, real-time maintenance, fast productivity data, better collaboration, and instant resolution of issues. This is one of the leading trends in the smart mining market, which adds to the safety of miners on-site.

Increasing demand for minerals and metals leads to increasing the expansion of mining activity that drives the growth of the smart mining market. Rising adoption of autonomous equipment, increased concerns about safety and security, growing environmental concerns are boosting the growth of the smart mining market. Furthermore, smart mining technology is considerably safer and environment-friendly as compared to the traditional mining technology.

Some of the key players profiled in the report study include ABB Ltd., Alastri, Atlas Copco, Caterpillar Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Hexagon AB, Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd., Komatsu Mining Corporation, Rockwell Automation, Inc., and Trimble.

Data sources in the smart mining industry can be classified into two parts, namely, direct or indirect (ancillary) measurements. Direct measurement sources are those taken by instruments such as GPS and conventional geodetic surveys. Indirect references refer to systems that collect data as a by-product of processes or operations such as Fleet Management Systems, SCADA or DCS data, blast hole drills, and geomodeling data. For improving ore recovery, an ore body modelling technique is used. The model provides geological patterns that help in determining the drill holes. The right mining decisions, therefore, depends on the availability of correct data from multiple systems combined with real-time data analytics.

Frequently Asked Questions

Which region led the Smart Mining market in 2019? The APAC region led the Smart Mining market in 2019. Rapid technological developments and government support, as well as digitalization of the economy and rising disposable income of the middle-income class group, are among the factors that help the economy move forward from the developing to a developed phase. APAC integrates the smart mining industry within the life cycle of the global economy more quickly than perhaps anywhere else in the world. Purchase this Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00007870/ Which factor is driving the Smart Mining market? The growing need to keep the workforce safe is one of the major factor driving the smart mining market. As, mining area is one of the hazardous places for people to work, and the security of the workers is a crucial issue. For example, when dams fail, both workers and those around mines are affected, or even lose their lives. In the U.S. alone, there were more 400 fatalities between 2008 and 2018. . The advanced smart mining technologies help minimize the threat and damage caused during mining operations. Specific uses of IoT in mining include adding up of sensors to mining equipment to communicate and monitor the data in real-time and keep the workers safer. Sensors can also be attached to the workersâ€™ clothing to monitor their health by tracking and transmitting data about their physical health and condition and can also raise alerts at the time of accidents. Which component led the Smart Mining market? Hardware segment led the smart mining market by component. In recent years, wearable devices have been noted to find applications in the mining industry to regulate production processes in hard rock mines, health and safety management in coal mines, and monitor environmental quality in industrial mineral mines. For example, a smart safety helmet has been developed with methane and carbon monoxide gas sensors to warn underground coal mine workers when the concentration of harmful gases exceeds a given limit. Further, the hardware component can be further categorized into: RFID Tags, Sensors, Intelligent Systems, and Others.

The report segments the global smart mining market as follows:

Global Smart Mining Market – By Component

Hardware

Software

Services

Global Smart Mining Market – By Mining Type

Underground Mining

Surface Mining

