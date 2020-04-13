Smart Parking Market is estimated to generate revenue of US$ 1462.3 million by 2025: Xerox Corp., Kapsch, Nedap NV, SKIDATA AG., Urbiotica, Smart Parking Ltd

Smart Parking systems Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecast by Parking Sites, Components, and End-user Industry, smart parking systems market is expected to grow US$ 1462.3 million by 2025 from US$ 398.6 billion in 2016.

Globally it has been realized that drivers spend an average of nearly 20 minutes/trip in search of a parking space. The current parking infrastructure does not satiate the ever growing demand for efficient parking. Today, the available parking spaces worldwide can handle only one-third of the parking needed. The same is true for several highly populated regions worldwide. Combining both on-street as well as off-street parking as well prove to be insufficient to cater the rising parking demands.

In order to support sustainable development and safety of the drivers all major car manufacturing brands such as Audi, Mercedes, BMW, Ford and PSA Peugeot Citroën are coming up with hi-tech auto-parking technologies. For instance, BMW has pioneered in understanding the importance of connectivity between the cars and its surroundings, and has partnered with INRIX to introduce an application that would help BMW drivers to shorten the time consumed while searching for a vacant parking space. Furthermore, Ford is planning to design a smart car, integrated with sensors to detect empty parking spaces and to provide the correct information to the MIS; it was also capable of informing if the parking space is valid or not. Other automobile firms are also reframing there strategies to include smart parking as an important component in their upcoming car models.

The global smart parking systems market by geography is segmented into six region including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America. North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global smart parking systems market in 2016, followed by Europe. Germany and UK being two key countries in Europe region which will lead smart parking systems market in this region and is also expected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period from 2016 to 2025. The report profiles key players such SWARCO AG., Parkmobile, LLC, Xerox Corp., Kapsch, Nedap NV, SKIDATA AG., Urbiotica, Smart Parking Ltd., Cisco Systems, Inc. and Amano Mcgann, Inc. among others.

Currently, smart parking systems have seen a significant adoption in the North American and European countries. Furthermore, with advancements in technology and infrastructure, in various developing economies of APAC and MEA that include the grand project in city of Wellington, pilot projects in Canberra, Singapore, Thailand, Dubai and Saudi Arabia are expected to witness significant adoption of smart parking solutions. Although, North America and Europe dominate the global smart parking systems market, they are anticipated to lose their revenue share to Asia Pacific during the forecast period. Whereas, APAC is expected to register a growth rate of 18.9% during 2016 to 2025 in the global smart parking systems market.

Technological advancements such as use of mobile applications for parking guidance systems, enhanced ticketing and payment solutions and significant growth in adoption of smart parking systems by commercial and corporate institutions are the factors expected to boost the demand for off-street parking management system market. This type of parking is beneficial to both short as well as long term parking users. However, high initial deployment cost of off-street parking systems is expected to restrict the growth of the market. The off-street parking segment leads the global smart parking systems market currently and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period.

