Smart Parking Systems Market Detailed SWOT analysis of top 10 companies – SWARCO AG., Parkmobile, LLC, Xerox Corp., Kapsch, Nedap NV, SKIDATA AG., Urbiotica, Smart Parking Ltd., Cisco Systems, Amano Mcgann

Implementation smart parking systems by municipalities will raise smart parking systems Market by 2025 with a CAGR of 15.7%.

The “”Smart Parking Systems Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecast by Parking Site (on-street parking, off-street parking), Components (hardware, software, services) and End-user Industry (transportation facilities, government & municipalities, corporate institutions, commercial institutions) – Global Analysis and Forecast”” The scope of study involves understanding on the factors responsible for this growth of Smart parking systems market along with the estimates and forecasts of the revenue and market share analysis and also spots the significant Smart parking systems players in the market and their key developments.

Smart Parking systems Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecast by Parking Sites, Components, and End-user Industry, smart parking systems market is expected to grow US$ 1462.3 million by 2025 from US$ 398.6 billion in 2016. Globally it has been realized that drivers spend an average of nearly 20 minutes/trip in search of a parking space. The current parking infrastructure does not satiate the ever-growing demand for efficient parking. Today, the available parking spaces worldwide can handle only one-third of the parking needed. The same is true for several highly populated regions worldwide. Combining both on-street as well as off-street parking as well prove to be insufficient to cater to the rising parking demands.

In order to support sustainable development and safety of the drivers, all major car manufacturing brands such as Audi, Mercedes, BMW, Ford, and PSA Peugeot Citroën are coming up with hi-tech auto-parking technologies. For instance, BMW has pioneered in understanding the importance of connectivity between the cars and its surroundings and has partnered with INRIX to introduce an application that would help BMW drivers to shorten the time consumed while searching for a vacant parking space. Furthermore, Ford is planning to design a smart car, integrated with sensors to detect empty parking spaces and to provide the correct information to the MIS; it was also capable of informing if the parking space is valid or not. Other automobile firms are also reframing their strategies to include smart parking as an important component in their upcoming car models.

The global smart parking systems market by geography is segmented into six regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global smart parking systems market in 2016, followed by Europe. Germany and the UK being two key countries in the Europe region which will lead the smart parking systems market in this region and is also expected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period from 2016 to 2025.

The report profiles key players such SWARCO AG., Parkmobile, LLC, Xerox Corp., Kapsch, Nedap NV, SKIDATA AG., Urbiotica, Smart Parking Ltd., Cisco Systems, Inc., and Amano Mcgann, Inc. among others.

