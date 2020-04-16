Smart Parking Systems Market Research Trends Analysis by 2025

The global Smart Parking Systems market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Smart Parking Systems market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint: History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

The business intelligence study of the Smart Parking Systems market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Smart Parking Systems market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Smart Parking Systems market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

major players in the smart parking systems market include Streetline, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., ParkMe, Inc., Urbiotica, Skidata AG, Amano McGann, Inc., Swarco AG, Smart Parking Ltd, Nedap N.V., and Parkmobile, LLC.

The global smart parking systems market is segmented as below:

Smart Parking Systems Market

By Parking Site Type

On-Street Parking

By Component

Sensor and Network Hardware

Software (Management and Analytics Software and Mobile Applications)

Services System Integration and Installation Parking Management Maintenance



By End-use Industry

Airports

Government and Municipalities

Corporate and Commercial Institutions

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa



Each market player encompassed in the Smart Parking Systems market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Smart Parking Systems market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

COVID-19 Impact on Smart Parking Systems Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Smart Parking Systems market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Smart Parking Systems market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

What insights readers can gather from the Smart Parking Systems market report?

A critical study of the Smart Parking Systems market on the basis of segment 1, segment 2 and segment 3.

Learn the behavior pattern of every Smart Parking Systems market player – product launches, expansions, collaborations and acquisitions in the market currently.

Examine and study the progress outlook of the global Smart Parking Systems landscape, which includes, revenue, production & consumption and historical & forecast.

Understand important drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends (DROT Analysis).

Important trends, such as carbon footprint, R&D developments, prototype technologies, and globalization.

The Smart Parking Systems market report answers the following queries:

Which players hold the significant Smart Parking Systems market share and why? What strategies are the Smart Parking Systems market players forming to gain a competitive edge? Why region is expected to lead the global Smart Parking Systems market? What factors are negatively affecting the Smart Parking Systems market growth? What will be the value of the global Smart Parking Systems market by the end of 2029?

