Smart Railways Sales Witness Surge in Adoption Through COVID-19 Crisis

Transportation restrictions and stringent government policies are causing a downturn in the growth scale of the Smart Railways market amidst the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) lockdown period. Hence, analysts at Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) have collated a research study that provides an in-depth outlook on Coronavirus and how the novel virus can leave long-term effects in trade practices post lockdown period in the Smart Railways market.

Key Segments Covered

By Offering Type Devices & Components Rail Sensors Video Surveillance Cameras Smart Cards Networking & Connectivity Devices (Router, Wi-Fi, Switches, etc.) Others (Multimedia Displays) Services Professional Services Cloud Services Integration Services Solutions Passenger Information System (PIS) Railway Traffic Management System (RTMS) Advanced Security Management System Smart Ticketing System (STS) Rail Operations Management System Rail Communication & Networking Systems Others (Rail Analytics System and Freight Information System)



Key Regions/Countries Covered

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Germany Italy France U.K. Spain Nordic BENELUX Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Russia Poland Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) China India Australia & New Zealand Rest of APEJ

Japan

Middle East & Africa GCC North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



Key Companies

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

ABB Group

Indra Sistemas, S.A.

Bombardier Inc.

Hitachi, Ltd.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Alstom S.A.

Siemens AG

IBM Corporation

General Electric Co.

Alcatel-Lucent S.A.

Ansaldo STS

