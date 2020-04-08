Smart Reefer Container Market 2020 Boosted by Rising Demand with key players like ORBCOMM Inc., Wireless Links Inc., Traxens

Smart Reefer Container market is estimated to reach US$ 1,665.35 Mn by 2027 from US$ 823.81 Mn in 2018. The report includes a key understanding of the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

The US Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) has anticipated the requirement of food production to grow by ~70 % by 2050, owing to the continuous increase in the global population. With the projected global population of 9.2 Bn by 2050, the need for essential food transport facilities will also increase. For instance, the rising population in regions such as Africa, Eastern Europe, and Latin America; the demand for fresh vegetables, fruits, and other perishable commodities has also increased. These regions offer a potential opportunity to the market for smart reefer container businesses. With the growing spending capacity of the people in these regions, the demand for better quality food has also increased.

Top Key Players:-ORBCOMM Inc., Wireless Links Inc., Traxens, Globe Tracker, ApS, Hapag-Lloyd AG, Nexxiot AG, Maven Systems Pvt. Ltd., AikSphere Technologies Inc., Tracker Systems, Inc., Thermo King Corporation, Arviem AG, Sealand

the US and Europe, consumer demand for healthy food products is increasing. Additionally, the shipping companies are witnessing a trend of movement towards containerized shipments of food than conventional break-bulk. For instance, it is noticed that the trade for bananas has now shifted towards containers, which was previously preferred in break-bulk. Thus, the growth in demand for better quality food products is expected to influence the smart reefer deployment.

The global smart reefer container market is segmented into five major regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa, and South America. Europe is the largest exporter of food & and beverages throughout the globe. Therefore, an increase in the production capacity of food products, it has raised the requirement for the cold storage capacity for further transportation and maintenance. Furthermore, the IT spending of the organizations in Europe is high, which is expected to support the growth of the smart reefer container during the forecast period.

The report segments the global smart reefer container market as follows:

Global Smart Reefer Container Market – By Offerings

Hardware Pressure Sensors Temperature Sensors Humidity Sensors Gas Sensors Position Sensors Others

Software

Service

Global Smart Reefer Container Market – By Technology

GPS

Cellular

Long Range Wide Area Network

Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE)

Others

Global Smart Reefer Container Market – By Reefer

10GP

20GP

40GP

40HQ

45HQ

Global Smart Reefer Container Market – By End-User Industry

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceutical

Oil & Gas

Chemicals

Military & Defense

Others

