Smart Sports Equipment Market Is Thriving Worldwide with the outstanding players PUMA, Adidas, Wilson Sporting Goods, BABOLAT VS S.A., HockeyShot

Smart sports equipment are those sport equipment that are embedded with sensors that track, monitors and analyze sport persons or athletes performance. These smart sports equipment also advice sport persons on technique improvements as well as compare their performance with other sport person. These smart sports equipment include smart balls, smart golf sticks, smart helmet, smart rackets and others.

The adoption of IOT in various sports equipment such as smart hockey sticks, smart basketballs, smart footballs, smart bats and more enables them to offer unique and advanced features to its users, which cannot be availed by using traditional sports equipment. Thus, making these smart sports equipment more popular among the sport persons and coaches. This fact drives the growth of the smart sports equipment market. Moreover, smart sports equipment also keeps sports person safe from getting any injuries while practicing sports. This fact has also driven the growth of smart sports equipment market. For instance, iswimband, a drowning detecting device immediately sends information via connected smartphone if a swimmer is drowning. However, the premium price of these smart sports equipment over traditional sports equipment is anticipated to hamper the smart sports equipment market growth. Nevertheless, the rise in participation of women in sports across the globe is expected to create demand for smart sports equipment for their training and improvement as well as safety purpose in sports. This fact is anticipated to boost the growth of the smart sports equipment market in the upcoming years.

The global smart sports equipment market is segmented on the basis of product type, end user, distribution channel and region. Based on type, it is classified into smart balls, smart golf sticks, smart hockey sticks, smart rackets & bats and others. By end user, it is bifurcated into men and women. By distribution channel, the market is divided into specialty stores, franchise stores and online stores. Based on region, the smart sports equipment market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.

Smart Sports Equipment Market – Company Profiles

The List of Companies

NIKE, Inc., Golfsmith International Holdings, Inc., PUMA SE, Adidas AG, Wilson Sporting Goods, BABOLAT VS S.A., HockeyShot Inc., Riddell, Zepp Labs, Inc. and Gridiron Technologies

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What is the estimated growth rate of the market for the forecast period 2020–2027? What will be the market size during the estimated period? What are the key driving forces responsible for shaping the fate of the Smart Sports Equipment market during the forecast period? Who are the major market vendors and what are the winning strategies that have helped them occupy a strong foothold in the Smart Sports Equipment market? What are the prominent market trends influencing the development of the Smart Sports Equipment market across different regions? What are the major threats and challenges likely to act as a barrier in the growth of the Smart Sports Equipment market? What are the major opportunities the market leaders can rely on to gain success and profitability?

Table Of Content

Chapter 1: Introduction

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Chapter 3: Market Overview

Chapter 4: Global Smart Sports Equipment Market, By Product Type

Chapter 5: Smart Sports Equipment Market, By End User

Chapter 6: Global Smart Sports Equipment By Distribution Channel

Chapter 7: Global Smart Sports Equipment Market, By Region

Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape

Chapter 9: Company Profiles

