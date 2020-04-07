Smart Transportation Market Overview with Detailed Analysis, Competitive landscape, Forecast to 2027 – Accenture Plc, Siemens, IBM, Cisco Systems, GE Transportation, Xerox Corporation

The New Report “Smart Transportation Market” published by Premium Market Insights, covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The global smart transportation market size was valued at $63,667 million in 2015, and is projected to reach $237,701 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 18.6% from 2016 to 2022. Smart transport consists of intelligent transportation systems (ITSs) that aim to offer innovative and superior services for different modes of transport and traffic management. Use of this system increases the coordination of users and makes them better informed of safer and smarter use of transport networks. Smart transportation is implemented in parking management & guidance, passenger information, and traffic management.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

Accenture Plc, Siemens, IBM, Cisco Systems, GE Transportation, Xerox Corporation, Cubic Corporation, Thales S.A., Kapsch AG, and Alstom SA.

Get sample copy of “Smart Transportation Market” at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/AMR00013129

Investments in smart cities, which are expected to integrate smart transportation, provide numerous opportunities for this market. Moreover, introduction of parking management system, which induces various functions to help drivers to locate parking space easily, presents opportunity for growth. However, large database requirement of a road network and the need for high capital investment, as the existing transport system requires a complete restoration, impedes the market growth.

The smart transportation market is segmented into service, solution, and geography. By service, it is divided into business, professional, and cloud services. The solution segment includes ticketing management system, parking management & guidance system, integrated supervision system, and traffic management system.

KEY BENEFITS:

This report provides an in-depth knowledge of the world Smart Transportation market to elucidate opportunities in the market.

Current trends and future estimations have been outlined to determine the overall market potential and single out profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

A quantitative analysis of the current market trends and forecast from 2016 to 2022 has been provided to highlight the financial competency of the market.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis of the industry illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the market.

Value chain analysis provides a clear understanding of the roles of stakeholders involved.

Have any query? Enquire about report at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/discount/AMR00013129

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Smart Transportation Market Size

2.2 Smart Transportation Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Smart Transportation Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Smart Transportation Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Smart Transportation Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Smart Transportation Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Smart Transportation Sales by Product

4.2 Global Smart Transportation Revenue by Product

4.3 Smart Transportation Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Smart Transportation Breakdown Data by End User

Buy this Report Now at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/AMR00013129

Contact Us:

Call: +912067274191

Email: [email protected]

About Premiummarketinsights:

Premiummarketinsights.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.