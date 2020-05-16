Smart Water Meter Market Share Expected Huge Growth during 2020-2027

The Smart Water Meter market is expected to grow from US$ US$ 1,506.2 Mn in 2017 to US$ 3,832.0 Mn by 2025 at a CAGR of 12.4% between 2018 and 2025.



The majority of the world is facing an acute water scarcity pertaining to various factors such as illegal water tapping, pipeline tampering, and leakage. Other factors including rapid urbanization and aging infrastructure is also a key factor behind water scarcity. Water providers and water utilities are constantly adopting various technologies in order to supply adequate quantity of water to every area, along with reducing the operational costs, managing assets as well as supporting conservation. The population is growing at an exponential rate across the globe and owing to the growth rate, the demand for water is anticipated to grow certainly. With an objective to supply the required or demanded quantity of water, the water providers or utilities are upgrading their traditional water metering systems with new advanced technologies including automatic meter readers or advanced metering infrastructure. The South America smart water meter market region is expected to witness a CAGR growth rate of 9.7% in the coming years.

In the global smart water meter market for the controlling unit by component segment, the controlling unit in a smart water meter consists of various sensors, microcontrollers, real-time clock unit and valve controllers. The flow rate sensors determines the amount of water flowing through the pipeline over a time period. The advancements in the field of sensors is increasing the capabilities of the smart water meter as a single sensor is able to collect various information, as compared to the traditional sensing systems. The microcontrollers on the other hand are integral parts of smart water meters. These microcontrollers enables the smart water meters to consume less power and deliver higher accuracy data or information to the end user or the service providers. The sensors collects the information and then transfer the data to the microcontroller which is then transmitted to the display unit. Texas Instrument introduced a microcontroller MSP430 which is integrated with ultrasonic sensing analog front end that allows the smart water meter to offer higher accuracy data. Thus, the controlling units for smart water meter is projected to provide numerous lucrative business opportunities for the market players in the forecast period.

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Smart Water Meter market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal according to different segments. The report also predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Smart Water Meter market segments and regions.

