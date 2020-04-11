Smart Window Market by Technology, Product Type, Application, End User 2019-2024

As per the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Smart Window Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024”, the global smart window market size is expanding at a CAGR of around 17% during 2019-2024. Smart windows are next-generation windows that regulate the amount of light entering a room, depending on the weather conditions and the preferences of the user. Currently, different technologies, such as micro-blinds, liquid crystal and suspended particles, are employed in the production of these windows. As compared to other alternatives like electric window shades, smart windows are considered more efficient for managing energy. Owing to these attributes, they are gaining traction for use in houses, commercial spaces and automobiles around the world.

Some of the top key players operating in the industry are: Gentex Corporation, GlasNovations Ltd., Heliotrope Technologies, Inc., Pleotint LLC, Ravenbrick LLC, Research Frontiers Inc., SAGE Electrochromics, Inc., Scienstry, Stellaris Corp, Vista Window Co LLC., ChromoGenics AB, Diamond Glass Limited, EControl-Glas, Gesimat GmbH, Hitachi Chemical and Polytronix Inc.

Request for a free PDF sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/smart-windows-market/requestsample

Global Smart Window Market Trends:

The opacity of smart windows can be changed from transparent to translucent, which helps in increasing the comfort level of the inhabitants, ensuring the best lighting conditions and enhancing the building energy efficiency by minimizing glare, lighting loads and HVAC energy use. A key trend witnessed in the market is the integration of the Internet of Things (IoT) with smart windows. This helps in providing users with improved configuring abilities and manageability. Moreover, manufacturers are financing research and development (R&D) activities for developing windows with electrochromic technology that helps to create carbon-neutral or zero energy buildings (ZEB). In line with this, products are also being developed using perovskites that turn dark during high temperature conditions and can harvest solar energy like PV cells.

Buy full report with table of contents: https://www.imarcgroup.com/smart-windows-market

Key Market Segmentation:

Market Breakup by Technology:

1. Suspended Particle Devices Light Modulator

2. Polymer Dispersed Liquid Crystal Devices Scanner

3. Electro Chromic

Market Breakup by Type:

1. OLED Glass

2. Self-Dimming Window

3. Self-Repairing

Market Breakup by Application:

1. Residential

2. Commercial

3. Industrial

4. Transport

Market Breakup by Region:

1. North America

2. Europe

3. Asia Pacific

4. Middle East and Africa

5. Latin America

Note 1 :- As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Note 2 :- If you want to need latest primary and secondary data (2020-25) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report. We deliver report with-in 24 hours.

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/

Email: [email protected]

USA: +1-631-791-1145

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group